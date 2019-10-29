A.I.M. Mutual Recognized in Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual has been recognized by Business Insurance in its annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow. This is the fourth year in a row A.I.M. Mutual has received the honor from the national industry publication.

Known for its stalwart support of brokers and employers throughout New England, A.I.M. Mutual provides workers' compensation insurance coverage using innovative techniques and a visionary partnership approach.

"I have always known what a great company we have in A.I.M. Mutual, and it is gratifying to see that an overwhelming number of our colleagues agree," said Michael Standing, President and CEO. "Without the commitment and dedication they each bring to the company, none of this would be possible."

A.I.M. Mutual has also been recognized by the Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts for seven years.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

This year's report features 75 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

A.I.M. Mutual, headquartered in Burlington, Mass., insures more than 18,000 businesses and employs over 175 people. Since inception, the company has been sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the state's largest employer organization. aimmutual.com

