A.I.M. Mutual Welcomes Attorney Linda Oliveira as Staff Counsel

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Oliveira, Esq., has joined A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies as Staff Counsel. A.I.M. Mutual is a New England workers' compensation insurance carrier based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Linda brings more than 30 years of experience in the field of workers' compensation insurance defense to her new role. She has been involved in workers' compensation law since 1988, first with Parker, Coulter, Daley, and White, and, most recently, as a Partner with Curtin, Murphy & O'Reilly, P.C., in Fall River, Massachusetts. She was admitted to the Massachusetts bar in 1986 and to the New Hampshire and Rhode Island bars the following year.

As Staff Counsel for A.I.M. Mutual, Linda reports to Director of Claim Glen Pitruzzello.

"We're very pleased to have Linda come on board as Staff Counsel," Glen said. "She embodies the 'First We Listen' culture of our organization. Her expertise and alignment with company values will enhance our position as a leader in workers' compensation in New England."

Linda is a cum laude graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the Franklin Pierce Law Center of the University of New Hampshire in 1986.

"I'm very excited to be joining A.I.M. Mutual." said Linda. "I've worked with the company for many years, the staff is very experienced and professional, and they are a company committed to doing the right thing for their policyholders and injured workers."

When not representing employers before the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents and workers' compensation courts, Linda is a certified scuba diver, private pilot and golf enthusiast. She has been an adjunct faculty member at the New England Institute of Technology teaching in the area of Aviation Law since 2009.

A.I.M. Mutual insures more than 18,000 businesses throughout New England and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. In recent months, A.I.M. Mutual has been singled out for taking the initiative in workers' compensation service throughout the course of the pandemic. To learn more visit www.aimmutual.com

