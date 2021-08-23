Aimbridge Hospitality Appoints Shahid Javed as Executive Vice President of Procurement

Javed will lead innovation across the supply chain, build on analytics to drive insights, leverage a procurement technology platform and expansive buying power to generate optimal value and efficiencies end-to-end, creating competitive advantage for Aimbridge managed properties and hotel owners. He will report directly to Aimbridge's Chief Financial Officer, Tom Song.

"We are deeply pleased to welcome Shahid to Aimbridge. He is a collaborative and people-focused leader and a passionate driver of transformational change," said Song. "With proven agility in developing procurement strategies and a reputation for innovation and producing exceptional results, our hotels and owners will benefit from his leadership and our best in class solutions."

With over 25 years of procurement leadership and supply chain expertise across multiple industries and geographies, Javed most recently served as Chief Procurement Officer at TIAA. Prior to that he was JLL's Global Chief Procurement Officer, transforming the global sourcing and procurement function with a combined purchasing power of over $30 billion, implementing category management and utilizing data analytics and technology-based solutions for the commercial real estate services firm. Shahid was BP's Chief Procurement Officer for the U.S. onshore business, managing a multi-billion dollar annual third party spend. He successfully created category strategies, conducted strategic sourcing, and embedded supplier relationship management. He has also spent time with an internet start-up establishing procurement consortium, and with a management consulting firm advising clients on procurement strategy and transformation.

Javed graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and holds an MBA and MS in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents approximately 1,500 properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge and its affiliates represent 84 lodging brands, in addition to more than 82 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels in the portfolio. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow. The company's division in Mexico, Group Hotelero Prisma, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

