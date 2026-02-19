Aimco Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today that it plans to report 2025 fourth quarter results on Monday, March 2, 2026, after the market closes. Aimco's earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.aimco.com.

About Aimco

On February 6, 2026, Aimco's common stockholders approved the Plan of Sale and Liquidation. Aimco's strategic liquidation is being undertaken for the sole purpose of maximizing shareholder returns.

Prior to the adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco's mission was to make real estate investments, primarily focused on the multifamily sector within targeted U.S. markets, where outcomes were enhanced through our human capital and substantial value was created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operated.

Subsequent to the adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco plans to sell all assets in an orderly fashion and return net proceeds from asset sales and cash on hand to stockholders, subject to payment of our liabilities and obligations and the creation of associated reserves.

Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

