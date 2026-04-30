Aimco Declares a $1.30 per Share Partial Liquidating Distribution

DENVER, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco" or the "Company") (NYSE: AIV) announced today that Aimco's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a $1.30 per share liquidating distribution to be paid on June 3, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2026.

The distribution is being funded with net proceeds from recently closed asset sales, including $0.90 per share, representing the midpoint of the Expected 2Q Distribution range as previously disclosed and related to the twelve properties which were under contact as of February 9, 2026, plus an additional $0.40 per share related to the sale of 1045 on the Park in Atlanta, GA, the sale of Aimco's partnership interest in a four asset portfolio known as The Casas, and excess cash on hand.

Because the payment of the liquidating distribution represents more than 25% of the price of the Company's common shares, the NYSE has advised the Company that its common shares will trade with "due bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the liquidating distribution from the record date of May 15, 2026 through the closing of trading on the NYSE on June 3, 2026, which is the payment date and the last day of trading before the June 4, 2026 ex-dividend date (this period of time representing the "Distribution Right Period").

Stockholders who sell their common shares during the Distribution Right Period will be selling their right to the liquidating distribution, and such stockholders will not be entitled to receive the liquidating distribution. Due bills obligate a seller of common shares to deliver the liquidating distribution payable on such common shares to the buyer (the "Distribution Right"). The record date of May 15, 2026, will be used as the date for establishing the due bill tracking of the Distribution Right to the holder of common shares.

Due bill obligations are customarily settled between the brokers representing the buyers and the sellers of shares. The Company has no obligation for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of the Company's common shares should consult their brokers before trading to be sure they understand the effect of NYSE's due bill procedures.

About Aimco

On February 6, 2026, Aimco's common stockholders approved the Plan of Sale and Liquidation. Aimco's strategic liquidation is being undertaken for the sole purpose of maximizing stockholder returns.

Prior to the adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco's mission was to make real estate investments, primarily focused on the multifamily sector within targeted U.S. markets, where outcomes were enhanced through our human capital and substantial value was created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operated.

Subsequent to the adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco plans to sell all assets in an orderly fashion and return net proceeds from asset sales and cash on hand to stockholders, subject to payment of our liabilities and obligations and the creation of associated reserves.

Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

SOURCE Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco)