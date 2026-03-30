Aimco Provides Update on Liquidation Activities

DENVER, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco" or the "Company") today provided an update regarding the status of ongoing liquidation activities under the Company's Plan of Sale and Liquidation approved by Aimco stockholders on February 6, 2026.

Marketing and Sale Process

On March 27, 2026, Aimco completed the sale of its portfolio of seven apartment properties to LaTerra Capital Management (an affiliate of LaTerra Development) and Respark Residential, including 1,495 units, located in the Chicago market for $455 million. Aimco has now sold ten properties in 2026, is under contract for the sale of three additional properties expected to close in the second quarter 2026 and is actively marketing for sale several of its remaining assets. As previously announced, Aimco expects to make a liquidating distribution of between $0.85 and $0.95 per share during the second quarter 2026.

Accounting and Reporting Update

Given the stockholder approved Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco will be transitioning to GAAP liquidation-based accounting with its first quarter 2026 Form 10-Q filing, expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in May. This quarterly reporting will remain comprehensive and include Aimco's financial information as well as relevant transactional updates.

With the number of transactions now complete, and given Aimco's focus on the orderly sale of the Company's remaining assets for the sole purpose of maximizing stockholder returns, as well as the change in financial statement presentation, Aimco plans to reduce its Investor Relations activities and will no longer produce a quarterly Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules. All financial, transactional, and other stockholder updates will be disseminated via press releases, quarterly Form 10-Q, annual Form 10-K, and other SEC filings, as deemed appropriate and necessary.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief, or expectations. Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)," "forecast(s)," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements, including those regarding the timing of asset sales and the timing and amount of capital expected to be returned to stockholders, are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may affect actual results or outcomes, including changes in market conditions, fluctuations in our stock price, our financial performance, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. Readers should carefully review Aimco's financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aimco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as these filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's judgment as of this date, and Aimco assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update them to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Aimco

On February 6, 2026, Aimco's common stockholders approved the Plan of Sale and Liquidation. Aimco's strategic liquidation is being undertaken for the sole purpose of maximizing stockholder returns.

Prior to the adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco's mission was to make real estate investments, primarily focused on the multifamily sector within targeted U.S. markets, where outcomes were enhanced through our human capital and substantial value was created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operated.

Subsequent to the adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, Aimco plans to sell all assets in an orderly fashion and return net proceeds from asset sales and cash on hand to stockholders, subject to payment of our liabilities and obligations and the creation of associated reserves.

Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

SOURCE Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco)