AIMM’s New Metric Reveals Top Performing Ads Among African-American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+; Gauges Purchase Intent

Describing CIIM, ANA Chairman and Procter & Gamble's Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, said, "Effectively leveraging meaningful and relevant cultural insights should be table stakes for every organization. This tool, which identifies the impact and effectiveness of cultural insights and how these impact brand relevance, loyalty and purchase intent can be a key enabler in making powerful connections with a broad range of consumers."

"CIIM™ scores measure the level of Cultural Relevance perceived by audience segments. Ads scoring in the top quartile by specific audiences demonstrated a 50% higher purchase intent compared to those scoring in the bottom two quartiles. This shows marketers can significantly impact sales by connecting with consumers using culturally relevant attributes including Inclusion, Respect, Cultural Values, Authentic Portrayals, Positive Reflections, Role Models, Celebration and Cultural Pride," explained Carlos Santiago Co-Founder, AIMM and President, Santiago Solutions Group, who led the study team. "Brands that seize the full potential of culture beyond mere inclusion most benefit," he added.

Among the ads/advertisers and agencies in the top quartile:

Audience Segment Advertiser Agency Advertisement African-American P&G Grey New York "Nothing Comes Easy" https://www.dropbox.com/s/ja7d7sbvuppaiu9/GILLETTE_NothingComesEasy_30s_083118_rev1_REF-PIC_FULL.mov?dl=0 LGBTQ+ N/A Ad Council/ R/GA "Love Has No Labels" https://www.dropbox.com/s/qwzvcq1c0ivtfr9/Love_Has_No_Labels_TV_Commercial%2C__Diversity_and_Inclusion__Song_by_Macklemore_%26_Ryan_Lewis_-_iSpot_tv.mp4?dl=0 Hispanic English Nationwide Conill "Building a Legacy"

https://www.dropbox.com/s/p1nlxawjm4fw7z0/Building%20a%20Legacy%20for%20your%20business%20with%20Nationwide.mp4?dl=0 Hispanic Bilingual Walmart Lopez Negrete "Enciende la Cocina - Summer Meals" https://www.dropbox.com/s/fc2my7e9v7k88wl/C_2.A.HS_Retail_Walmart1.mp4?dl=0 Hispanic Spanish Denny's Conill "Nos Vemos En Denny's"

https://www.dropbox.com/s/f1rqbu84oxbvnlk/Nos%20Vemos%20en%20Denny%E2%80%99s.mp4?dl=0 Overall Walmart Lopez Negrete Mother's Day "Mother's Day" https://www.dropbox.com/s/35vvmab5w5ctfxq/LNC_Walmart_Mother%27s%20Day_Omnichannel_GM_30.mp4?dl=0









For a full list of the top quartile of CIIM™ performing ads, please visit: https://www.anaaimm.net/resources/ciim

Bob Liodice, CEO, Association of National Advertisers, said, "Watching CIIM evolve from initially proving cultural relevance matters to drawing a direct line between creative and audience segments demonstrates it is fast-becoming a much-needed measurement tool for brand and business growth."

Addressing cultural relevance, Alex Lopez Negrete of Lopez Negrete Communications, agency for Walmart among others, said, "Whether endemic or mass, imbuing cultural insights and elements into an ad or any piece of content is a subtle artform but with very powerful results. Authenticity comes from articulating a shared perception and a willingness to be seen and recognized accordingly. It simply cannot be faked. Cultural representation and participation at inception is critical."

CIIM's research also shows ad placement/environment play a vital role in audience perception.

"Our stories engage and inspire audiences of all cultures and backgrounds," said Laura Molen, President, Advertising Sales & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "We're proud to be a part of an industry-wide effort to show the value of this type of diverse storytelling across not only programming, but advertising."

Methodology:

The CIIM™ study surveyed more than 30,000 individuals across multiple demographics including Hispanics, African-Americans, Asians, LGBTQ+, the Disabled community and Non-Hispanic Whites. Initial results showed culturally-relevant ads are a key driver of brand affinity and purchase intent. This new tranche of data illustrates top performing advertisements from a base of 150 ads submitted from 76 AIMM member companies. Further results are expected.

