aiMotive collaborates with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to revolutionize AD simulations

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiMotive, a leading developer of simulation and AI solutions for automated driving technology, in collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony), a global leader in semiconductor and imaging innovations, is proud to announce the successful integration of Sony's IMX728 sensor model aimed at advancing ADAS and AD technologies. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to setting new benchmarks for reliability and efficiency in the automated driving simulation industry.

This collaboration brings together Sony's world-class sensor expertise with aiMotive's state-of-the-art simulation platform, aiSim. The integration enables automakers and technology providers to validate and optimize ADAS and AD systems with unprecedented precision, accelerating the path to safer and smarter vehicles.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in automotive innovation," said Daniel Tosoki, Product Director of aiSim. "By combining Sony Semiconductor Solutions' unparalleled imaging and sensor capabilities with our simulation technology, we're redefining the development and validation process for ADAS and autonomous systems. Together, we're shaping a future where advanced safety and performance are non-negotiable standards."

Advancing Automotive AI and Sensor Integration

The integration leverages Sony's cutting-edge technologies, including Sony's IMX728 sensor model, to enhance the accuracy and realism of simulations conducted on aiSim. This sensor model is available in two configurations: Silver, a real-time-capable solution with limited fidelity designed for path planning, and Gold, a high-fidelity, non-real-time model ideal for advanced algorithm development and synthetic training data generation. The latter enables precise blending of real-world and synthetic datasets for superior AI training. Fully compatible with both Linux and Windows, these sensor models are pivotal for ADAS and AD systems, ensuring vehicles can navigate complex real-world scenarios reliably and safely.

Commitment to Safety and Reliability

With safety as a shared priority, aiMotive and Sony are dedicated to delivering solutions that enhance real-world performance and reliability. This collaboration addresses the growing need for comprehensive testing and validation in a controlled, risk-free simulation environment, helping automakers meet stringent safety standards and reduce development cycles.

"The collaboration between aiMotive and Sony Semiconductor Solutions will provide an automotive-grade end-to-end spectral simulation pipeline to the ADAS perception system developers," said Tomoki Seita, General Manager, Automotive Business Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "Sony has prepared Image Sensor Models based on the internal architecture of the image sensors used in camera systems to achieve automotive-grade fidelity."

As CES2025 approaches, aiMotive and Sony Semiconductor Solutions are excited to showcase the impact of their collaboration on the automotive industry. This partnership asserts and reaffirms both company's commitment to driving innovation, improving road safety, and accelerating the deployment of next-generation vehicle technologies.

