Ainstein T-79: Automotive 79GHz Short Range Radar Complete Teardown Report with a Comparison of Delphi's 76/77GHz Blind Spot Radar

The "Ainstein T-79: Automotive 79GHz Short Range Radar Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ainstein T-79 is designed for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications, like warning or assisted braking functions, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear crossing traffic alerts.

It is based on 79GHz technology and contains six planar antennas, four for reception and two for transmission. The sensor has a field of view of 45 in azimuth and a maximum range of 55m.

Resulting from a collaboration with Texas Instruments (TI), the system integrates only one electronic board, equipped with a TI CMOS single-chip millimeter wave (mmWave) sensor. This monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) features six channels, again that's four receivers and two transmitters, along with a microcontroller unit (MCU) and a digital signal processor (DSP) all on the same chip. The enables ultra-low unit cost and power consumption of 4.2W.



The electronic board is manufactured with an asymmetric structure using a hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate, and is equipped with planar antennas.



With this new short-range radar generation, Ainstein has significantly decreased the volume and manufacturing cost of the sensor compared to competitor solutions. The report contains a comparison with Delphi's 76/77GHz Blind Spot Radar.



Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Ainstein radar, this report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the radar sensor.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Company Profile

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Physical Analysis

Global View of the Radar

Views and Dimensions of the Radar

Radar Opening

Electronic Board

Global View

High Definition Photo

Component Markings and Identification

Block Diagram

RF Chipset

3. Cost Analysis

Board Cross Section and EDX Analysis

PCB Cost

BOM Cost - Electronic Board

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow

Details of the Housing Assembly

Added Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Comparison with Delphi BSD Radar

4. Estimated Price Analysis

Estimation of the Selling Price

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5qzd9/ainstein_t79?w=5

