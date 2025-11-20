RAN Mostly Stable in 3Q 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Huawei and Nokia Shares Are Up Outside of North America

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings reveal that market conditions continued to stabilize in the third quarter. Following two years of steep declines, initial estimates show that total Radio Access Network (RAN) revenue—including baseband, radio hardware, and software, excluding services—was flat outside of China and up when excluding North America.

"The nearly stable results for the 1Q25-3Q25 period bolster the flat growth thesis we have communicated for some time, reflecting the current state of the 5G network," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President of RAN market research at the Dell'Oro Group. "While near-term RAN expectations remain muted, some of the leading RAN suppliers are still cautiously optimistic that more investments are needed over the long-term to ensure the networks evolve from a connectivity pipe into an intelligence grid," Pongratz added.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 RAN report:

In the quarter, growth in EMEA was nearly enough to offset declining revenue in North America and the Asia Pacific regions.

The top 5 RAN suppliers, based on worldwide revenues for the 1Q25-3Q25 period, are Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

Market is becoming more concentrated—the top five suppliers accounted for 96 percent of the 1Q25-3Q25 RAN market, up from 95 percent in 2024.

Huawei and Ericsson's worldwide RAN revenue share improved for the 1Q25-3Q25 period relative to 2024.

Huawei and Nokia's RAN revenue share outside of North America improved for the 1Q25-3Q25 period relative to 2024.

The short-term outlook remains unchanged, with total RAN expected to remain mostly stable in 2026.

