AIP Capital Announces Matt Stevens as Managing Director, Americas

STAMFORD, Conn. and SINGAPORE and DUBLIN and NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance today announced that it has expanded its team appointing Matt Stevens as Managing Director to lead AIP's commercial efforts in the Americas.

"We are excited to formally announce Matt joining to bolster AIP's commercial efforts and AIP's ability to serve regional and global industry clients across the firm's client base" said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP Capital. "Matt brings deep experience and a track record in aircraft financing, sales, leasing and partnering with airline customers over more than 15 years."

Matt Stevens commented, "I'm honored to join AIP Capital and look forward to serving our valued airline customers across the Americas, strengthening our partnerships, and delivering bespoke fleet and financing solutions that support their long-term success."

Prior to joining AIP Capital, Matt served as Vice President, Marketing for Air Lease Corporation where he was responsible for leading origination with airlines across the Americas and Spain. Matt received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a Master of Business Administration from UCLA's Anderson School of Management and is a FAA licensed pilot.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $7.5 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of over 70 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, Singapore, Seoul & Tokyo.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

Media Contacts

AIP Capital

Geoffrey Bayers

[email protected]

SOURCE AIP Capital