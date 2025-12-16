AIP Publishing and ACA: The Structural Science Society Appoint Mark Wilson Editor-in-Chief of Structural Dynamics

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing (AIPP) and ACA: The Structural Science Society (ACA) today announced the appointment of Mark Wilson, Professor and Associate Department Head of the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, as the new Editor-in-Chief of Structural Dynamics.

Wilson is widely recognized for his contributions to diffraction-based studies of enzyme dynamics, including time-resolved serial crystallography, X-ray diffuse scattering, and the analysis of correlated atomic motion in macromolecules. His laboratory uses synchrotron and X-ray free electron laser (XFEL) sources to investigate cysteine-dependent enzymes and proteins central to redox biochemistry.

"Structural Dynamics serves as an important forum for the ACA community, providing a home for research at the intersection of crystallography, materials, and biological systems," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "Mark Wilson's deep experience in time-resolved crystallography and his commitment to supporting the community position him well to strengthen the journal's ties to ACA and to guide its continued growth and scientific relevance."

Wilson brings more than 25 years of research and leadership experience to the role, including service on proposal review panels for major light sources, editorial board work, and national-level leadership within the ACA. His scientific accomplishments include pioneering studies of catalytically activated enzyme dynamics, early mix-and-inject serial crystallography experiments, and influential work demonstrating how crystallographic data can capture dynamic information previously considered inaccessible.

"It is an honor to lead Structural Dynamics at a time when advances in light-source capabilities and computational analysis are enabling unprecedented insight into molecular motion," said Wilson. "I look forward to working with the editorial team, our authors, and the broader ACA and AIPP communities to ensure the journal continues to champion innovative techniques and transformative discoveries."

Structural Dynamics is an open access journal co-published by AIP Publishing and the ACA: The Structural Science Society. The journal reports significant and original findings on time-resolved experiments and theoretical developments that elucidate the relationships among structure, dynamics, and function in physics, chemistry, materials science, and biology. More information is available at https://pubs.aip.org/aca/sdy.

