AIP Publishing Appoints Yi Cao as Editor-in-Chief of Biophysics Reviews

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing has appointed Professor Yi Cao of Nanjing University as the new Editor-in-Chief of Biophysics Reviews, a journal that advances scholarship across biophysics, biomaterials, and related interdisciplinary fields.

Dr. Yi Cao, Nanjing University

Cao is a full professor in the Institute of Biomedical Physics at Nanjing University, where his research group investigates biomaterials, soft matter mechanics, mechanobiology, and single-molecule biophysics. His work integrates single-molecule force spectroscopy, polymer chemistry, and synthetic biology to uncover design principles of natural biomaterials and engineer high-performance synthetic materials.

He has published more than 190 papers, accumulating over 13,000 citations and an h-index of 65, and has been recognized with major honors including the IUPAP C6 Young Scientist Award and the Distinguished Young Scholars Award from the National Science Foundation of China. Cao also brings extensive editorial leadership, serving as Editor-in-Chief of Materials Research Express and on multiple editorial advisory boards.

In his vision for Biophysics Reviews, Cao aims to strengthen the journal's commissioning of high-impact reviews, broaden its global author base, and increase engagement with early-career researchers, particularly across Asia's rapidly expanding biophysics and biomaterials community.

"I am truly excited to serve as the new Editor-in-Chief of Biophysics Reviews," said Cao. "This journal occupies a unique space at the interface of physics, biology, and materials science, and I look forward to shaping its next phase of growth. My goal is to foster a vibrant platform that highlights emerging ideas, supports diverse voices, and accelerates conceptual and technological advances in biophysics. It is a privilege to work with the community to elevate the journal's impact and help define the future of our field."

Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing, said, "Professor Cao brings scientific depth, editorial experience, and a clear vision for the journal's next phase. His leadership will strengthen Biophysics Reviews as a home for high-quality, forward-looking scholarship across the global biophysics community."

Biophysics Reviews publishes reviews, original research, commentaries ("situation reports"), and gallery-type articles ("visuals") across all areas of biophysics, including mechanobiology, biomaterials, biophysical methods, and computational biophysics. Learn more at https://pubs.aip.org/aip/bpr.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, fair research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing