AIP Publishing and TU Wien Announce Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce a Read and Publish three-year agreement with Austria's prestigious Technische Universität Wien (TU Wien).

The agreement, which runs through the calendar year 2023, provides researchers at TU Wien with access to most journals in AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed journal portfolio, including a growing number of open access titles, covering all areas of the physical sciences.

In addition, articles by TU Wien-affiliated corresponding authors accepted for publication in select hybrid journals (subscription-based titles that offer an open-access option) may be published open access without the payment of an article-processing charge (APC).

Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer said, "TU Wien is renowned for top-level research that is generating knowledge for the benefit of society. AIP Publishing is honored to help disseminate their groundbreaking output through open access."

"TU Wien is committed to free and sustainable access to scientific information on the internet," said Ingrid Haas, Head of the Service Group for Journals and Databases at TU Wien Bibliothek. Making the university's research accessible to the wider scientific and technical community, while increasing its access to AIP Publishing's high-quality journals, helps further that commitment for years to come."

ABOUT TU Wien

Technische Universität Wien (TU Wien) is Austria's largest research and educational institution in the field of technology and natural sciences. More than 4,000 scientists are researching "technology for people" in five main research areas at eight faculties. The content of the studies offered is derived from the excellent research. More than 27,000 students in 55 degree programmes benefit from this. As a driver of innovation, TU Wien strengthens the business location, facilitates cooperation and contributes to the prosperity of society.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

