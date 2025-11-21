AIP Publishing Appoints Savvas G. Hatzikiriakos and Gerald G. Fuller as Co-Editors-in-Chief of Physics of Fluids

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing today announced the appointment of Dr. Savvas G. Hatzikiriakos of the University of British Columbia and Dr. Gerald G. Fuller of Stanford University as co–Editors-in-Chief of Physics of Fluids. The new dual-leadership model reflects the journal's scale, complexity, and central role within the global fluid dynamics community.

Savaas G. Hatzikiriakos Gerald G. Fuller

Dr. Hatzikiriakos is a leading researcher in fluid mechanics and rheology whose work spans non-Newtonian flow, polymer processing, interfacial phenomena, and confined fluid dynamics and published more than 300 peer-reviewed papers. A member of the Canadian Academy of Engineering and a long-standing member of the Physics of Fluids editorial team, he brings deep familiarity with the journal's operations and a strong commitment to scientific rigor.

Dr. Fuller, the Fletcher Jones II Professor of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, is internationally recognized for his contributions to soft matter and interfacial fluid mechanics. A member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, he has published more than 340 peer-reviewed papers and has received major honors including the Bingham Medal of the Society of Rheology.

Together, they bring decades of scientific expertise, editorial experience, and community leadership to guide Physics of Fluids into its next phase.

"It is an honor to help lead Physics of Fluids at such a pivotal moment," said Dr. Hatzikiriakos. "Our goal is to ensure the journal continues to uphold the highest standards of rigor, clarity, and scientific integrity while serving as a trusted home for the global fluids research community."

"Physics of Fluids has long been a defining venue for advances in our field," said Dr. Fuller. "I look forward to working with Savvas, our editors, and the broader community to strengthen the journal's reach, relevance, and connection with researchers worldwide."

The co-EiCs share a unified vision to reinforce the journal's foundations in fundamental fluid physics while embracing emerging areas and strengthening author and reviewer engagement.

"Dr. Fuller and Dr. Hatzikiriakos bring exceptional scientific insight, editorial experience, and dedication to the fluids community," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "Their partnership ensures Physics of Fluids continues to thrive as a leading journal for the global fluids research community."

Physics of Fluids is devoted to the publication of original theoretical, computational, and experimental contributions to the dynamics of gases, liquids, and complex or multiphase fluids.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, fair research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing