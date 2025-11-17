AIP Publishing names Igor Kaganovich as new editor in chief of Physics of Plasmas

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing today announced that Igor Kaganovich of the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) at Princeton University has been appointed editor in chief of the journal Physics of Plasmas.

Kaganovich brings to the role an exceptional record of theoretical and applied plasma-physics research. He also has extensive editorial experience, having served as the senior associate editor of Physics of Plasmas for over 10 years. Kaganovich begins his tenure as editor in chief on December 1, 2025.

Igor Kaganovich

Kaganovich said: "It is a privilege to serve as editor in chief of Physics of Plasmas, a journal that has long been instrumental in advancing plasma theory, fusion research, and related fields. I look forward to working with authors, reviewers, and the editorial board to ensure the journal remains a trusted venue for rigorous, impactful research and to help accelerate progress across the plasma sciences."

Kaganovich is a principal research physicist at PPPL. His professional interests span plasma physics applications to nuclear fusion (including heavy-ion fusion), gas-discharge modeling, plasma-surface interactions, plasma-based nanomaterial synthesis, cross-field discharges, kinetic theory of plasmas and gases, hydrodynamics, quantum mechanics, and nonlinear phenomena and pattern formation. He has authored roughly 200 publications, reflecting significant contributions to plasma theory, plasma-surface interactions, plasma-based nanomaterial synthesis, and plasma-thruster physics. Kaganovich was elected a fellow of the American Physical Society in 2007. He received the PPPL Kaul Foundation Prize for Excellence in Plasma Physics Research and Technology Development in 2019 and was named a PPPL Distinguished Research Fellow in 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Igor Kaganovich as editor in chief of Physics of Plasmas. His outstanding scholarship, deep expertise in plasma and fusion science, and commitment to high-quality peer review make him ideally suited to guide the journal's next chapter," said Penelope Lewis, chief publishing officer at AIP Publishing. "Under his leadership, we look forward to strengthening the journal's role in advancing the physical sciences and supporting open, fair research communication."

Physics of Plasmas is devoted to the publication of original experimental and theoretical work in plasma physics, from basic plasma phenomena to astrophysical and dusty plasmas.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, fair research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing