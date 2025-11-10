AIP Publishing Partners with Hebei University of Technology to Develop Harmonics and Scattering, a New Open Access Journal Launching in 2026

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing (AIPP) has announced a new partnership with Hebei University of Technology to develop Harmonics and Scattering (HAS), a forthcoming diamond open access journal dedicated to harmonics and scattering research. The journal will open for submissions in December 2025, with its first issue to be published in March 2026.

Harmonics and Scattering will serve as an international platform for research at the intersection of optics, photonics, materials science, and applied physics, publishing innovative work in areas such as harmonic generation, scattering phenomena, nonlinear optical processes, and light–matter interactions. As a diamond open access publication, HAS will be freely available to readers worldwide, with no article processing charges (APCs) for authors.

Leading the journal is Professor Zhiwei Lü, Director of the Center for Advanced Laser Technology (CALT) at Hebei University of Technology, Deputy Director of the Laser Professional Committee of the Chinese Optical Society.

"Harmonics and Scattering aspires to serve as a leading platform for publishing pioneering research that extends the boundaries of fundamental understanding and drives transformative real-world impact," said Prof. Lü.

"This partnership reflects AIP Publishing's mission to connect science and communities worldwide," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer, AIP Publishing. "Together with Hebei University of Technology, we are advancing a shared vision of open, inclusive, and globally connected science."

Harmonics and Scattering will publish original, high-impact research articles and comprehensive reviews in the fields of scattering technology, harmonic generation, and their interdisciplinary applications across photonic devices, high-energy physics, spectroscopy, and materials science. The journal seeks to illuminate the fundamental principles of light–matter interaction while fostering innovations that shape the technologies of tomorrow.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, fair research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

About Hebei University of Technology

Hebei University of Technology (HEBUT) is a leading Chinese institution renowned for its excellence in engineering, materials science, and applied physics. The Center for Advanced Laser Technology (CALT) plays a pivotal role in developing next-generation optical and laser technologies, driving innovation across fundamental research and practical applications.

SOURCE AIP Publishing