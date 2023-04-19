AIP Publishing Signs Read & Publish Agreement with Clemson University

MELVILLE, N.Y. , April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to announce it has entered into a Read & Publish agreement with Clemson University, the foremost public research institution in South Carolina.

This three-year agreement took effect on January 1 and will provide researchers and librarians at Clemson University with read access to 20 journals within AIP Publishing's leading physical science portfolio. Authors will be able to publish open access in 18 of AIP Publishing's journals through 2025 without the burden of author processing charges (APCs), which will be covered by the Clemson University library.

"We're proud to sign this agreement with Clemson University, a leading institution known for its commitment to advancing knowledge and discovery," said Dr. Penelope Lewis, Chief Publications Officer at AIP Publishing. "Not only will the agreement provide the scientific community at Clemson with access to the latest groundbreaking physical science research, it will also give researchers at Clemson a valuable opportunity to have their work made open access in AIP Publishing's distinguished and growing portfolio."

"We are very excited to expand our support of open access publishing through our newest read and publish agreement with AIP Publishing," said Chris Vidas, Electronic Resources Librarian at Clemson University. "The dual benefit of providing greater access to Clemson research as well as offsetting APCs for our authors will produce beneficial gains for the entire scientific community."

About Clemson University

Clemson University is a major, land-grant, science and engineering-oriented Carnegie Research One university. Clemson continues to thrive as an inclusive, student-centered community characterized by high academic standards, a culture of collaboration, school spirit, and a competitive drive to excel.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing