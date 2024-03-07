Two AIP Publishing Journals Now Open Access Under Subscribe to Open Pilot

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Journal of Applied Physics and Physics of Plasmas, two of AIP Publishing's foremost scholarly publications, are now open access as part of a Subscribe to Open (S2O) pilot program.

The switch to open access (OA) is a result of our institutional subscribers renewing their subscriptions and supporting the S2O pilot program. With sufficient support, new volumes are converted to OA under a Creative Commons license for everyone to read and re-use.

For authors, this means the ability to increase the reach and impact of their work by publishing OA in either journal under a Creative Commons license of their choosing without incurring any costs.

Announced in July 2023, AIP Publishing's S2O pilot program is a demonstration of the publisher's commitment to equity, accessibility, and open science in scholarly publishing.

"When we announced our Subscribe to Open pilot last year, it was with the hope that these two journals would make the transition to open access, and we're excited that day has arrived," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "We take seriously our responsibility to the scientific community to explore new paths toward greater accessibility of published research, and to do so while also bolstering equity for authors."

The S2O model helps research institutions, funders, and publishers bridge the transition into OA. Under S2O, current subscribers are offered continued access to their publications through the normal subscription process. If enough subscribers renew, that year's content for those publications is then flipped over to OA. All of this is accomplished without service disruption, additional costs, or extra effort on the part of the community. Subscribers need only to renew their subscriptions normally, and any articles published that year are made OA in perpetuity at no direct cost to authors.

The S2O pilot is far from AIP Publishing's only exploration into sustainable OA solutions. Other options the publisher makes available include Gold OA, Diamond (sponsored) OA, Author Select, Read and Publish agreements, Research4Life and World Bank waivers and discounts, and post-publication access through CHORUS, scholarly collaboration networks, and deposits in institution and funder repositories.

"A publisher's commitment to open science should be measured in how hard they strive to make it an accessible option for the research community," said Lewis. "Subscribe to Open is the latest example of AIP Publishing's efforts to do just that. We are thrilled for the authors and readership of Journal of Applied Physics and Physics of Plasmas, and we look forward to working even more closely with authors, research institutions, and funders to put their work in front of the world."

For more information on the S2O model and its implementation at AIP Publishing, please click here.

ABOUT JOURNAL OF APPLIED PHYSICS

Journal of Applied Physics is an influential international journal publishing significant new experimental and theoretical results of applied physics research. The journal also publishes perspectives, tutorials, methods and special collections focusing on research of particular current or emerging interest.

ABOUT PHYSICS OF PLASMAS

Published in cooperation with the APS Division of Plasma Physics, Physics of Plasmas is committed to the publication of original research in all areas of experimental, computational, and theoretical plasma physics. The journal publishes comprehensive and in-depth review manuscripts, forward-looking perspectives, Tutorials on active topics, and Special Topics highlighting new developments in plasma physics.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

