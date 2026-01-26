ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaners in the world, today announced its participation in The Pool & Spa Show 2026 in Atlantic City, where the company will present its 2026 product lineup and formally launch a Strategic Partnership with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA).

Aiper Announces Strategic Partnership with Pool & Hot Tub Alliance at The Pool & Spa Show 2026

At the show, attendees can visit Aiper at Booth #1437 to explore its latest innovations designed for a reliable and carefree smart yard ecosystem, including the world's first cognitive AI powered robotic pool cleaner series, Scuba V3/N3 and Scuba V3 Ultra/N3 Ultra; EcoSurfer Senti, the world's first AI powered skimmer with water quality management; and IrriSense 2/N2, the world's first 4-in-1 multi-zone smart irrigation system. These products, debuted at CES 2026, reflect Aiper's ongoing investment in intelligent solutions for the pool and smart yard solutions industry.

Founded over half a century ago, the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) is the world's oldest and largest association representing professionals across the pool, spa, and hot tub industry. The new partnership marks a key milestone for Aiper, strengthening its engagement with the professional community and reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovation, education, and professional development in the pool and spa sector.

On January 27 at 11 a.m., a partnership celebration will be held at Aiper's booth to mark this strategic partnership. Sabeena Hickman, CAE, President and CEO of PHTA, will be in attendance, underscoring both organizations' shared commitment to industry growth.

Through this strategic partnership, Aiper will further enhance its leadership position while gaining access to PHTA's extensive professional network, marketing platforms, and high-profile events. PHTA will recognize Aiper's commitment to the pool and hot tub industry by helping it maximize brand visibility, connect with thousands of engaged industry professionals, and unlock valuable opportunities.

"As Aiper continues to grow globally, it is essential that we actively contribute to the industry we serve," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper. "Partnering with PHTA strengthens our credibility within the professional community and provides a platform to showcase how our cognitive AI technology is redefining pool cleaning. Through this collaboration, we can share insights, drive innovation, and help shape the future of smarter, safer, and more efficient pool and spa management."

"With its innovative approach to technology and its growing customer base, Aiper is an exciting addition to PHTA's Strategic Partner program," says Sabeena Hickman, CAE, President and CEO of PHTA. "Through this partnership, we look forward to providing new resources for our members and the pool, spa, and hot tub industry as a whole."

Complementing its exhibition and partnership activities, Aiper will host a poolside networking event during The Pool & Spa Show, featuring an open bar for invited industry professionals and partners to connect and exchange insights.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

*Aiper is the No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaner in the world in terms of sales volume. Source: Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2025/12.

About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance:

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with 4,000 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $62B pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth initiatives to increase our members' professionalism, knowledge, and profitability. Additionally, PHTA promotes the use of pools by expanding swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer, and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org.

