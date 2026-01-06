Aiper is pioneering the Carefree and Reliable Smart Yard Ecosystem at CES 2026

Aiper to unveil new cognitive AI powered pool cleaners and lawn care solutions at CES 2026, joined by HGTV star and outdoor living expert Chip Wade at January 7 launch event

Euromonitor International to present certificate recognizing Aiper as the No. 1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaner in the world in terms of sales volume1

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper , the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand1, is redefining the future of outdoor living at CES 2026 with the unveiling of its smart yard ecosystem, led by its cognitive AI powered robotic pool cleaning solutions, smart irrigation system, and water quality management. The announcement will set the stage for Aiper's live launch event on January 7 at 11:00 AM PST at its CES booth (Venetian Expo, Hall B - Booth #52310).

At the center of Aiper's CES presence are CES 2026 Innovation Award Honorees the Scuba V3 Ultra and the EcoSurfer Senti, marking the company's fourth consecutive year recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for excellence in innovation, design and engineering. With innovations ranging from cognitive AI Powered robotic pool cleaners, autonomous pool robots, advanced water quality management, and smart irrigation systems, Aiper is shaping the future of carefree, sustainable outdoor living.

Cognitive AI Powered Robotic Pool Cleaners: A Truly Carefree Experience

Aiper's cognitive AI technology powers the Scuba V3 Series - Scuba V3, Scuba V3 Pro, and Scuba V3 Ultra - introducing a new generation of robotic pool cleaners that provide a truly effortless cleaning experience. By leveraging advanced cognitive AI Navium™ mode and AI Patrol Cleaning, the Scuba V3 Series can automatically optimize the cleaning path, frequency, and suction power by analyzing each pool's unique environment - including size, shape, cleaning history, and even weather conditions. The result is a true set-it-and-forget-it experience, allowing pool owners to enjoy crystal-clear water with minimal effort.



Scuba V3 will be available in Q1 2026 with an MSRP of $1,099.99 and the Scuba V3 Ultra will be available in Spring 2026 with an MSRP of $2,299.99. The Scuba V3 Pro pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.





Separate from the Scuba V3 Series of robotic pool cleaners, Aiper's most advanced innovation yet, the Autonomous Pool Robot, takes pool care to the next level by eliminating manual tasks. Featuring onshore self-cleaning and self-recharging, this robot delivers the ultimate hands-free experience. Powered by the world's first Unified Multi-Sensor AI Perception System, the robot seamlessly integrates multiple sensors and sonars for 360-degree awareness, ensuring a zero-blind-spot cleaning experience throughout the pool and across the water surface. The system also enables precise returns to its charging station, allowing the robot to integrate seamlessly into a smart-powered home environment. Debuting at CES, this future-ready pool robot is poised to set a new standard in fully autonomous pool maintenance, with pricing and availability to be announced.





Aiper is transforming lawn care with the IrriSense 2, the world's first 4-in-1 multi-zone smart irrigation system. By combining a controller, sprinklers, electric valve, and nutrient feeder into one compact solution, the IrriSense 2 offers unparalleled efficiency and sustainability. Through the app, users can easily schedule watering, create up to 10 customized zone mappings, and monitor water usage data in real time.



Its Weather-Sense Response system automatically adjusts watering schedules based on environmental conditions, conserving up to 40% of water while providing precise, plant-specific multi-zone care. EvenRain™ technology delivers gentle, rainfall-style watering across yards up to 445 square meters, while SoilPulse™, a microbial organic soil amendment, is designed to improve soil health, moisture retention, and root development - transforming how homeowners approach sustainable lawn care.



IrriSense 2 will be available in February 2026 with an MSRP of $499.





Aiper is redefining pool water management with the EcoSurfer Senti, a solar-powered skimmer that combines AI-driven surface cleaning with continuous water quality monitoring, offering a proactive and sustainable solution for maintaining clear, healthy pool water.



The award-winning EcoSurfer Senti is the flagship product in this category, delivering cutting-edge, sustainable pool maintenance, and will be available in Spring 2026 with an MSRP of $799.

Aiper will officially debut its expanded cognitive AI powered smart yard ecosystem during its launch event on January 7 at 11:00 AM PST at its booth in the Venetian Expo (Hall B - Booth #52310). The event will feature hands-on product demonstrations, interactive displays, and a keynote from Chip Wade, HGTV star, outdoor living expert, and longtime Aiper user, who will share how Aiper's technology integrates seamlessly into real-world outdoor environments.

The event will also include an official recognition from Euromonitor International, recognizing Aiper as the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand by sales volume - underscoring the company's leadership in intelligent, connected smart yard experiences.

With cognitive AI at its core, Aiper is setting a new benchmark for smart yard innovation at CES 2026, delivering a future where outdoor living is smarter, more reliable, and truly carefree.

For additional information about Aiper, visit Aiper.com

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

1Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2025/12

