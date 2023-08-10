Aiper Continues to Celebrate Summer with its First Annual "Bring Vacation Home" Pool Party Tour

From Phoenix, AZ and Atlanta, GA to Barcelona, Spain - Aiper is inspiring homeowners to bring vacation home by transforming the backyard into a personal oasis, one clean pool at a time

HGTV Hosts & Designers, Chip and Pauli Wade, join the celebration by sharing their favorite backyarding tips and products

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, continues to celebrate the pool season with its first annual Bring Vacation Home Pool Party Tour. This splashy invite-only soiree is part of a series of events designed to not only celebrate summer, but to inspire homeowners to bring vacation home by transforming backyards into the ultimate staycation destination with the help of Aiper's flagship product line, the next generation Seagull Series, which includes the Seagull SE and Seagull Plus as wells the award-winning Seagull Pro.

Aiper's Seagull Pro sitting poolside.

"We know that pool maintenance can be a time-consuming and work-intensive task, which doesn't feel like a vacation," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "The pool party tour is our way of not only celebrating summer, but a reminder of how smarter tech solutions can handle the dirty work associated with pool ownership, leaving more time for fun in the sun."

The tour kicked off on July 15, 2023, at the Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona, following the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show. During the event, attendees enjoyed live music, custom-crafted cocktails, tray-passed hors d'oeuvres and unique performances as well as product demonstrations featuring the Seagull Series.

Keeping the party going in August, Aiper along with Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta and HGTV Hosts & Designers, Chip and Pauli Wade, are making a splash at their Modern Idea Home in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Pinhoti Peak Exclusive Estate Event and pool party. Expect top-of-the-line brands in attendance, estate tours, Instagram-able moments, interactive food experiences, and product demonstrations.

"Pauli and I are thrilled to welcome Aiper into our home as we continue to enjoy the warm weather, good times by the pool, and share our favorite products that make homeownership easier," said Chip Wade, HGTV Host & Designer. "Cleaning our pool was always something I dreaded on my chore list, but I got relief since I discovered Aiper and I'm excited to show our guests how easy it is to use the robot cleaners – simply set it and forget."

The multi-award-winning Seagull Pro is Aiper's most advanced cleaner, featuring WavePath™ Navigation Technology for a systematical clean and the world's first quad-motor system to not only suck up debris off the pool floor but gives the robot the ability to climb and clean the pools walls. While the Seagull Pro is ideal for larger-sized pools up to 3,200 square feet, the Seagull Plus is perfect for mid-sized pulls up to 1,300 sq. ft and the Seagull SE is designed for smaller pools up to 850 sq. ft. The Seagull Plus and Seagull SE will thoroughly clean pool floors only. Combining a sleek and hydrodynamic design with easy-of-use, all Aiper robots will self-park at the end of its cleaning cycle and charge like any other smart device. Eco-friendly, Aiper robots also reduce the workload on a pool's filter system thus making it more energy efficient.

Later this year, Aiper will be announcing the details for their last pool party tour stop which will be in Barcelona, Spain.

For additional information about how to attend the Atlanta pool party contact Aiper and Modern Luxury Interiors via email at [email protected] and [email protected]

For more information about Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaners, visit www.Aiper.com.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

