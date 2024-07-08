Aiper Cordless Robot Pool Vacuums Deliver a Superior Top to Bottom Clean for Less Maintenance and More Summer Fun Poolside

Get splashy deals during Amazon Prime Day 2024 on the newest Aiper pool skimmers and robotic pool cleaners

ATLANTA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of award-winning cordless robotic pool cleaners, is coming in hot this summer with its robust line of robot pool vacuums that automatically rids pools of messy debris, leaving more time to splash around and enjoy the warm weather poolside. A smarter way to clean from top to bottom, the Surfer S1 skims the pool surface ridding it of floating debris while the Scuba S1 Pro works underwater to thoroughly clean the pool floor, wall and waterline – leaving it sparkling. With summer at its peak, the Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1 will be available for purchase as a bundle at a discounted price during Amazon's popular Prime Day deals event on July 16 and 17.

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1

With Aiper robots it has never been easier to maintain a pristine pool and it's important to keep up with regular cleanings for both in-ground and above ground pools. No one wants to swim through pesky debris, with the most common culprits being dirt, hair, leaves, bugs, and twigs – to name a few. Not just for aesthetics, an unkept pool can lead to chemical imbalances due to the introduction of organic matter from things like leaves, which impact water quality. A surplus of debris can also put added pressure on a pool's filtration system making it work overtime to collect unchecked matter. This pressure leads to risk of clogging that then impacts water flow and increases the settlement of sediment on pool floors – thus deteriorating the pools cleanliness overall.

"To make way for more poolside fun, we want to help pool owners stop manually cleaning their pools," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "Our advanced pool cleaning vacuums handle all the dirty work robotically for a more efficient and affordable way to clean. Eco-friendly, Aiper robots also reduce the workload on a pool's filter system, helping to make it a more energy efficient option."

As the industry's first cordless robotic pool cleaner to feature horizontal waterline cleaning capabilities with Aiper's patented Waveline Technology, the Scuba S1 Pro systematically cleans pool floors, walls, and waterlines, capturing built up debris and algae. With its four brushless motors and an advanced particle filtration system, the robotic cleaner also captures debris as small as 3 microns in its impressive 5-liter debris basket. To help homeowners ditch the handheld skimmer net, the solar-powered Surfer S1 has a brushless motor and ultrasonic sensors to ensure maximum cleaning coverage and collection of floating debris on the pool surface.

The Scuba S1 Pro ($1,199.99) and the Surfer S1 ($469.99) are available now on Amazon.com and Aiper.com. Pool owners can save $430 with purchase of the Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1 bundle during Amazon's Prime Day deals event on July 16 and 17.

For more information about Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaners, visit www.aiper.com and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

SOURCE Aiper