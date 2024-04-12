Aiper Dives Into Summer With Its Second Annual "Bring Vacation Home" Pool Party Tour

With stops in Palm Springs, Atlanta, and more, Aiper is making waves across the country with its 2024 summer-inspired events

ATLANTA, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, is diving into summer with the second installment of its annual "Bring Vacation Home" Pool Party Tour, a collection of splashy events created to celebrate summer and encourage pool owners to bring vacation home by transforming the backyard into a personal oasis. Working to eliminate the hassle of pool maintenance and inspire pool owners to take time to enjoy the warm weather, the Pool Party Tour will showcase Aiper's flagship product line, the Scuba Series, which includes the Scuba SE, Scuba E1, Scuba S1 Pro, and Scuba N1 Ultra as well as the award-winning Scuba S1.

The Aiper Scuba Series

"There's no better feeling than being poolside in the summer, and Aiper is here to help maintain homeowners' pools so they can spend more time enjoying the warm weather," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "Our pool party tour is the embodiment of summer and has stops all around the country so everyone can join in on the fun-packed festivities."

Kicking-off in sunny California, Aiper will head to Palm Springs to help Coachella festival goers find their desert retreat as a sponsor of the Goldenvoice Surf Club experience. Open from April 13 to 14 and April 20 to 21, Surf Club is an unforgettable party with captivating waterpark attractions, food, and drinks as well as music from well-known artists like BICEP and JUNGLE. For those looking to bring the party home with them, Aiper will be handing out swag bags, showcasing robots available for purchase onsite, and providing product demos at its booth across from the lazy river. Additional information around Aiper's presence at the event can be found online at Aiper.com/SurfClub.

Following the West Coast stop, Aiper will travel to the Peach State to help Modern Luxury celebrate Interiors Atlanta's 9th anniversary VIP event on May 17. This invite only event includes decor inspired by the legendary Beverly Hills hotels and will spend the evening honoring design icons in the Atlanta community – including the 2024 Best of Design winners and 2024 Faces of Design. At the event, attendees will see firsthand Aiper's shared passion for design with the showcasing of its sleek and hydrodynamic Scuba Series. As part of the festivities, Aiper will provide a selection of d'oeuvres, drinks, and entertainment. Additional event information will be provided leading up to the celebration.

The award-winning Scuba S1 utilizes powerful suction to systematically clean in-ground pool floors and walls with the help of Aiper's patented WavePath™ Navigation Technology 2.0. While the Scuba SE and S1 make quick work of debris in small and mid-sized above ground pools through easy one-click activation. To make sure no surface is left unclean, the Scuba S1 Pro employs caterpillar-like treads to clean floors, walls, and the pool's waterline with Aiper's patented Horizontal Waterline Cleaning Technology. For commercial size pools, Aiper offers the Scuba N1 Ultra, the brand's largest and most powerful robot to date. Both the Scuba S1 Pro and the Scuba N1 Ultra connect with Aiper's brand-new app (available on Android and iOS) and Aiper HydroComm buoy to help pool owners manage their cleaning schedule and receive alerts about the pool's pH balance, temperature, and more.

The party doesn't stop in Atlanta, with more stops around the country from June to November, Aiper will keep summer going all year long as the "Bring Vacation Home" Pool Party Tour makes its way to Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Scottsdale, and Miami. Additional information around the tour can be found on www.aiper.com leading up to each event.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

