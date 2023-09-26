AIPER REVOLUTIONIZES THE FUTURE OF POOL CLEANING WITH SCUBA X, THE WORLD'S FIRST MOST FEATURE-RICH CORDLESS OMNI-CLEANING POOL ROBOT

An industry first, Scuba X is a multi-functional robot with groundbreaking technology that addresses the biggest pool maintenance pain points by cleaning not only a pools surface, floors, walls, and waterline but also testing and sterilizing water quality.

Launching in Q4 2024, Aiper will showcase a prototype of the Scuba X at CES 2024.

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leading brand in the robotic pool cleaning industry, Aiper is revolutionizing the future of pool maintenance as the company announces the world's first cordless omni-cleaning pool robot – the Aiper Scuba X. Much like the word omni (the Latin word for "all") suggests, the Scuba X is a multi-functional robot that does it all – automatically cleaning a pool in more ways than the industry has ever seen before, making pool maintenance a breeze. Through the combination of innovative technology and cutting-edge design, the Scuba X delivers a feature-rich robot that can tackle major facets of pool care from top to bottom. The Scuba X will be available for purchase in Q4 2024 and a prototype as well as additional features and technology will be revealed in January 2024 at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV.

"Pool ownership should be fun, not a chore – that's why we have invested in R&D to provide smart robotic solutions that not only save time and money but deliver an effortlessly crystal-clear pool," says Richard Wang CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "The Scuba X was designed with consumers in mind, addressing the need for an all-encompassing, easy-to-use tech-based solution that is a total game changer when it comes to pool maintenance."

According to the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, there are over 10.4 million residential swimming pools in the U.S., a statistic that is expected to increase as the activity of swimming, the fourth most popular recreational sport in the country, grows in popularity. While robot pool cleaners have been around for a long time, the technology itself is still in the early stages of development with many consumers voicing frustration that most machines have cumbersome cords, limited cleaning capabilities, and lack of intelligence. Enter Scuba X to address consumer concerns.

The Scuba X is redefining industry standards with standout features derived from its unparalleled ability to not only clean a pools surface, floors, walls, and waterline but also test and sterilize water quality – a combination that has never been accomplished by a single robot before. To further create a cleaning experience unlike any other, the Scuba X can both automatically ascend and descend, an industry first, eliminating extra steps like having to fish out the robot between cleaning cycles. With the Scuba X, consumers can ditch the pool pole net to scoop out floating leaves and stop scrubbing algae off the pool walls as well as no longer worry about water quality or mysterious debris lurking in the deep end – just enjoy a pristine pool.

Aiper is constantly innovating, providing a robust portfolio of advanced feature-forward robotic cleaners that are completely cordless and hassle-free – most recently its Seagull Series line of underwater robots which includes the award-winning Seagull Pro and new Surfer S1 surface skimmer. With no plans to slow down, Aiper is looking ahead to the future with what will become its flagship product, the Scuba X.

In addition to announcing the Scuba X, Aiper is also launching today its first-ever "New Product Ambassador Program," inviting all who share a passion for technology and innovation to test new Aiper products before they officially release. Program ambassadors will also be able to participate online in several fun product related contests and games. Additional information is available on the Aiper website and social media platforms.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

