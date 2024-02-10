Aiper Robotic Pool Cleaners Score a Touchdown as an Executive Sponsor of the 2024 NFL-Sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast

In support of Athletes in Action, Aiper sponsors the annual breakfast that's committed to helping uplift communities across the nation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global innovator of cordless robotic pool cleaners, announces today its official sponsorship of the NFL-sanctioned Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast. Hosted at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas on February 10, the event honors the life of Bart Starr, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, through the presentation of the Bart Starr Award to a player in the National Football League (NFL). Given to a player who exemplifies outstanding character and leadership at home, on the field, and in their community, the award is a prestigious honor for selected recipients throughout the league.

Aiper's Scuba Series

"We're honored to be an integral part of such an important event and sports industry award that reflects our values and commitment to excellence," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "At our core, we're a company of innovators and leading best-in-class technology in the pool maintenance category, helping pool owners gain time back that can be reinvested in their families, communities, and organizations they support and revere."

Since 1988, Athletes in Action has held an NFL-sanctioned Super Bowl breakfast in every city hosting the annual championship game. This year, attendees to the breakfast will hear from leading members of the NFL, including Tony Dungy, Anthony Muñoz, and Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver, Brandin Cooks. The event also plans to pay homage to Jim Thorpe, the first president of the American Professional Football Association.

With the use of advanced cleaning technology, Aiper helps pool owners tackle even the toughest of grime found in their pools. The brand's recently announced Scuba Series, lets homeowners clean any pool, big or small, with a single push of a button – enabling them to effortlessly go about their day without having to worry about the stress of cleaning. Capable of picking up hair, dirt, bugs, and leaves, Aiper's new product line cleans pool floors, walls, and waterlines, and select devices can connect to the newly launched Aiper app.

For more information on the NFL-sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast and its work with Athletes in Action, visit https://superbowlbreakfast.com/.

For more information about Aiper cordless robotic cleaning products, visit www.Aiper.com or follow Aiper on social media at @aiperofficial.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

SOURCE Aiper