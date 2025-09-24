Aiper Wins Kantar's "2025 Pioneering Global Brand" Award, Leading the Global Smart Yard Revolution with AI Innovation

As the pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaner and a leader in smart yard product solutions, Aiper has consistently focused on its brand mission of "making outdoor living carefree". Since launching its global strategy in 2023, covering markets in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Aiper has provided smart cleaning services to over 2 million families, establishing itself as a leading player in the robotic pool cleaning industry. The strategic partnerships with POOLCORP, the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products, and Fluidra, a global leader in the pool industry, have further strengthened Aiper's brand leadership and global distribution network.

Kantar's recognition also acknowledges Aiper's robust capabilities in addressing industry challenges through AI innovation. At IFA 2025 in Germany, Aiper launched its first AI-powered robotic pool cleaner, Scuba V3. The product won multiple awards, including the Chip Highlight IFA 2025, Netzwelt Innovation IFA 2025, and Reviewed Awards IFA 2025. Equipped with a built-in camera and object recognition, Scuba V3 is able to detect and target over 20 different types of pool debris - from fine sand and dirt to sticks, ensuring precise coverage and efficient pool cleaning. Compared to traditional robotic pool cleaners, Scuba V3's AI Vision Cleaning capability significantly enhances cleaning efficiency. Weighing just 7.5 kg and featuring a quick-drain design, it's incredibly easy to handle and operate.

This is not Aiper's first technological breakthrough: from the launch of cordless robotic pool cleaners, to the WavePath™ and WaveLine™ technologies of the second-generation, and to the All-in-one cleaning capability of the third-generation Scuba X1 Pro Max, Aiper has consistently driven industry evolution through technological innovation. The launch of Scuba V3 marks the transition from "mechanized" to "intelligent" pool cleaning. With one-click activation, users can now bid farewell to the tedious work of pool maintenance and enjoy a truly intelligent, carefree, vacation-like lifestyle.

What Aiper has achieved cannot be separated from its "global vision + deep localization" strategy. In view of the varying consumer habits in Europe, America, and Australia, Aiper's local teams conduct in-depth, on-the-ground market research each year, and gather real-world usage scenarios to ensure product design and value delivery are precisely aligned with local user needs.

Aiper's vision extends beyond pools. Leveraging its technological expertise in smart cleaning, Aiper is rapidly expanding into smart yard solutions, including smart irrigation. In 2025, Aiper launched IrriSense - a revolutionary lawn care solution with intelligent, water-efficient irrigation. It can adjust irrigation schedule based on real-time weather data, allowing for significant water conservation and supporting sustainable development through green technology. This product has also won multiple awards, including the CES Innovation Awards 2025 and the IFA 2025 Innovation Honoree Award.

With its "tech aesthetics" as well as "smart and practical functions", Aiper's diverse portfolio of smart yard products has earned numerous awards from top global media outlets and world-renowned design institutions, as well as recognition from millions of users worldwide. In the future, pool and yard equipment will work in synergy to build a fully automated smart yard ecosystem that frees users from mundane maintenance tasks, allowing them to fully enjoy the beauty of nature and spend quality time with loved ones.

