AiPPT.com Expands Its AI PPT Maker with the Release of Nano Banana Mode

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPPT.com, an AI PPT maker built to simplify professional and educational slide creation, today announced the launch of Nano Banana Mode, a new feature that enables users to generate complete presentation slides automatically using Nano Banana Pro, its advanced AI rendering engine.

The update reflects AiPPT.com's continued focus on helping users create structured, visually consistent presentations without relying on time-consuming manual design. By combining intelligent content analysis with enhanced visual generation, Nano Banana Mode introduces a more flexible and expressive approach to AI-powered slide creation.

Automated Slides with Greater Control

Nano Banana Mode allows users to upload up to five source files at the same time, supporting DOCX, PDF, and TXT formats. The system analyzes uploaded content and converts it into a logically organized slide deck, applying layouts and visual themes that align with the subject matter rather than generic design rules.

For multilingual users, the feature improves text rendering accuracy, ensuring that content appears clean and readable across different languages without layout distortion.

What Nano Banana Mode Delivers

Multi-file document input: Generates slides from several documents in a single workflow.

Generates slides from several documents in a single workflow. Topic-aware visual styling: Automatically applies themes that match the presentation context.

Automatically applies themes that match the presentation context. Improved multilingual text handling: Preserves formatting and readability across languages.

Preserves formatting and readability across languages. More detailed slide visuals: Produces polished layouts suitable for formal presentations.

Produces polished layouts suitable for formal presentations. Prompt-based customization: Users can specify slide count, design style, charts, layout preferences, and language directly in their prompts.

Starting from January 20, 2026, Nano Banana Mode has been rolled out worldwide and is accessible to users across all regions.

About AiPPT.com

AiPPT.com is a full-featured AI PPT maker designed for users who need reliable presentation materials in a limited time. The platform supports AI-assisted slide generation, editing, and conversion within a single environment, helping users maintain clarity and consistency throughout their presentations.

Key capabilities include AI-generated outlines from text, files, URLs, Google Drive, or Markdown; image generation through multiple modes, including Nano Banana Pro, Flux, Imagen, etc.; customizable themes and layouts; chart integration for data-driven slides; and flexible export options such as PPT, PDF, or image formats. Presentations can also be shared through editable links for collaboration.

In addition to generating presentations online, AiPPT.com offers PowerPoint presentation templates covering a wide range of presentation categories, allowing users to quickly adapt designs for academic, business, or informational use.

Supporting More Effective Presentations

With the introduction of Nano Banana Mode, AiPPT.com continues to enhance its AI PPT maker with tools that prioritize structure, visual quality, and usability. The feature supports a more dependable and expressive presentation workflow for students, educators, and professionals worldwide.

Learn more about Nano Banana Mode and explore AiPPT.com at https://www.aippt.com/.

CONTACT: Vanessa

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aippt.com

SOURCE AiPPT