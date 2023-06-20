Air Algérie Orders Eight Boeing 737 MAX Jets, Commits To Two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

- Algerian flag carrier to deploy 737-9 on short- and medium-haul routes

- 737-800 BCF positioned to meet growing air cargo demand

News provided by

Boeing

20 Jun, 2023, 05:42 ET

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Algérie today confirmed an order for eight fuel-efficient 737-9 jets at the Paris Air Show. The Algerian flag carrier also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) to meet increasing cargo demand in the region.

"This order will contribute to the development of the Air Algérie fleet," said Yacine Benslimane, general manager of Air Algérie. "This acquisition is part of Air Algérie's fleet extension strategy through the purchase of new aircraft."

Continue Reading
Boeing and Air Algérie today confirmed an order for eight fuel-efficient 737-9 jets at the Paris Air Show. (Image: Boeing)
Boeing and Air Algérie today confirmed an order for eight fuel-efficient 737-9 jets at the Paris Air Show. (Image: Boeing)

Air Algérie operates a single-aisle fleet of more than 30 737-500, 737-600 and 737-800 jets. Adding the 737-9 allows the airline to carry more passengers, increasing profitability within its network. With added capacity and increased profitability, the 737-9 is designed to serve 193 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

"The 737-9 is ideally suited for Air Algérie's regional network, providing it with additional capacity and flexibility to operate seamlessly with its existing 737 fleet," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "In addition, the highly reliable and capable 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters will enable Air Algerie to capture growing cargo opportunities, expanding beyond its passenger business."

This 737-9 order was unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

The 737 MAX airplane family delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions 20% compared to airplanes it replaces.

Boeing customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes, reflecting the value of the family's versatility and commonality.

The 737-800BCF carries more payload (up to 23.9 tonnes) and offers more range (2,025 nautical miles) than previous standard-body freighters. Global customers have placed more than 250 orders and commitments for the 737-800 BCF.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers

Contact
Nadine Fanous
+971-56-422-9051
[email protected] 

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Also from this source

China Airlines Announces Order for Eight 787 Dreamliners at Paris Air Show

Boeing Forecasts Demand for 42,600 New Commercial Jets Over Next 20 Years

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.