Boeing Receives Initial Qualification for 777-9 Training Devices

GATWICK, United Kingdom, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] 777-9 flight training simulators are one step closer to conducting regulator-approved pilot training after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued simulator qualification certificates granting initial qualification.

"Securing these approvals is an important step as we prepare for the start of flight training," said Capt. Gary Mandy, 777X chief technical pilot. "Pilots will benefit from an immersive training experience that will help ensure our customers' operational readiness for the 777-9."

The development of these devices has been a collaborative effort between Boeing and device manufacturer CAE. The 777-9 training devices, located at the Boeing Training Campus in Gatwick, U.K., include a state of the art full-flight simulator and flight training device that replicate the airplane's advanced systems, allowing pilots to gain proficiency in all operational aspects of Boeing's latest widebody.

"The qualification of these training devices underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions that meet the needs of global airline customers and regulators," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services.

The training devices integrate airplane systems and sophisticated simulation software that model flight dynamics and environmental conditions to provide a realistic training experience for pilots. Following this initial qualification, the training devices will be used by regulatory authorities to validate and approve training courseware before customers commence their pilot training.

"This qualification is the result of a multi-year effort between CAE and Boeing's leading experts," said Alexandre Prevost, President – Civil Aviation, CAE. "We're excited to continue this strong collaboration as we deliver full-flight simulators to our mutual customers around the world."

The first member of the 777X family, the 777-9 has a flight deck designed to achieve a high level of comfort and commonality with the 777 and 787 Dreamliner while incorporating advancements for flight crews, including:

Large-format displays with touchscreen capability.

The option for dual head-up displays similar to the 787 Dreamliner.

A redesigned pilot seat that offers greater comfort.

A unique control and indicator for the 777X folding wingtips that clearly highlights whether wingtips are extended, in motion or folded.

Integration of portable tablet based Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) capability.

