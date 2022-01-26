Air Ambulance Global Market Outlook to 2026: 8.8% CAGR Forecast During 2021-2026

Jan 26, 2022, 15:30 ET
The global air ambulance market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
The thriving healthcare sector and the increasing number of accidents across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Air ambulance facilitates faster travel in comparison to traditional on-road ambulance services. It provides an on-time and well-organized passage in cases of critical medical emergencies such as road accidents or burn incidents. Furthermore, cardiac ailments including heart-attacks, along with other serious health concerns such as brain stroke, demand urgent medical attention. Air ambulance services aid significantly in such cases in smooth transportation of patients to the nearest treatment facility quickly. These services also enhance the accessibility and reach of medical facilities to even the remotest areas with poor infrastructure.
Moreover, advancements such as online booking of air ambulance services are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market growth include increasing emergency healthcare expenditures, a growing number of hospitals that can provide proper air ambulance facility and improving medical facilities across various regions of the globe. Looking forward, the global air ambulance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Aircrafts/Airplanes
- Rotary Wing
- Fixed Wing
- Helicopters
- Seaplanes
Market Breakup by Service Type:
- Hospital Services
- Community Services
Market Breakup by Application:
- Medical Care
- Transport
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being PHI Air Medical, Air Ambulance Specialists, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Metro Aviation Inc., The Royal Flying Doctor Service, REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, EAA, Capital Air Ambulance, AirMed International, etc.
