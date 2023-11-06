Air Ambulance Market size to increase by USD 5.95 billion during 2022-2027; Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air ambulance market size is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Service (Hospital-based service, Community-based service, and Others), aircraft type (rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases drives the air ambulance market. A primary cause of infectious diseases across the world includes multi-drug resistance (MDR) among microorganisms and the rise of new bacterial and viral diseases. Furthermore, these services play a vital role in considerably reducing the travel time in transferring patients with such medical conditions to medical facilities. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ambulance Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the air ambulance market: Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., Life Savers Ambulance Services, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, PHI Group Inc., REVA Inc., and Air Charter Service Group Ltd

Air Ambulance Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 9.42% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increasing participation in adventurous and recreational activities is an emerging air ambulance market trend.

is an emerging air ambulance market trend. The popularity of adventure tourism has spiked due to the increased participation in recreational activities, such as trekking, hiking, swimming, rafting, and paragliding.

Furthermore, the evacuation of the patient from the accident zone may require air ambulances.

Challenge

The high air ambulance service charges challenge the air ambulance market growth.

challenge the air ambulance market growth. The air ambulance industry has grown significantly but the cost of these services and the lack of regulations in the industry have prevented the market from reaching its complete potential.

The cost of the service is low if the patient requires a respiratory therapist and a flight attending nurse.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

By service, the hospital-based service segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this setup, the hospital owns the medical program and provides medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and communications facilities. They provide helicopter ambulance services to patients who are in an emergency in remote areas, carry specialized medical crew, medical equipment, and machines to outlying hospitals, and transport medevac patients at high risk to hospitals for improved treatment.

Related Reports:

The ambulance services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,920.6 million.

The global ambulatory healthcare service market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,207.02 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027.

Air Ambulance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,952.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.

