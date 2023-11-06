Air Ambulance Market size to increase by USD 5.95 billion during 2022-2027; Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Nov, 2023, 18:55 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air ambulance market size is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Service (Hospital-based service, Community-based service, and Others), aircraft type (rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases drives the air ambulance market. A primary cause of infectious diseases across the world includes multi-drug resistance (MDR) among microorganisms and the rise of new bacterial and viral diseases. Furthermore, these services play a vital role in considerably reducing the travel time in transferring patients with such medical conditions to medical facilities. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ambulance Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ambulance Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the air ambulance market: Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., Life Savers Ambulance Services, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, PHI Group Inc., REVA Inc., and Air Charter Service Group Ltd
  • Air Ambulance Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 9.42% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increasing participation in adventurous and recreational activities is an emerging air ambulance market trend.
  • The popularity of adventure tourism has spiked due to the increased participation in recreational activities, such as trekking, hiking, swimming, rafting, and paragliding.
  • Furthermore, the evacuation of the patient from the accident zone may require air ambulances.

Challenge

  • The high air ambulance service charges challenge the air ambulance market growth. 
  • The air ambulance industry has grown significantly but the cost of these services and the lack of regulations in the industry have prevented the market from reaching its complete potential.
  • The cost of the service is low if the patient requires a respiratory therapist and a flight attending nurse.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

By service, the hospital-based service segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this setup, the hospital owns the medical program and provides medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and communications facilities. They provide helicopter ambulance services to patients who are in an emergency in remote areas, carry specialized medical crew, medical equipment, and machines to outlying hospitals, and transport medevac patients at high risk to hospitals for improved treatment. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The ambulance services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,920.6 million.

The global ambulatory healthcare service market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,207.02 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027.

Air Ambulance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5,952.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by WRITERS

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Dairy Ingredients Market to increase by USD 29.36 billion between 2022 to 2027; milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 - Technavio

Dairy Ingredients Market to increase by USD 29.36 billion between 2022 to 2027; milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 - Technavio

The dairy ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 29.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
Online Video Platform Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in streaming services boosts the market growth - Technavio

Online Video Platform Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in streaming services boosts the market growth - Technavio

The online video platform market by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.