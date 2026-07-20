Air and Fathom5 Partner to Modernize Naval Fleet Readiness

ARLINGTON, Va. and AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, and Fathom5, a technology company dedicated to secure infrastructure for AI-powered machines, today announced a strategic partnership to transform the U.S. Navy's maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

The collaboration follows Fathom5's selection as a winner in the Defense Innovation Unit's NextMRO Prize Challenge Phase III, which aims to replace antiquated, siloed logistics frameworks with integrated, data-driven software. Fathom5 won based on its ability to transform real-world Navy data into intuitive, sailor-facing applications at the tactical edge.

To scale this solution for enterprise-wide Navy procurement, Fathom5 and Air are uniting Fathom5's industry-leading, warship-deployed Condition-Based Maintenance AI with Air's Enterprise Readiness platform. Air's platform is purpose-built to close the "Readiness Gap"—the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the enterprise delivers. It fuses predictive analytics, supply chain visibility, and repair cycle forecasting into a unified system that operates across Organizational, Intermediate, and Depot maintenance.

Together, the companies will address the Navy's most critical sustainment vulnerabilities with the ability to:

Eliminate data silos and provide a single, authoritative source of truth.

Use natural language to query technical manuals, analyze parts availability, proactively forecast issues, and identify alternative vendors in seconds, and

Allow forward-deployed Sailors to execute work orders offline in Degraded, Denied, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments.

Proven Defense Impact

Air brings a successful track record of optimization across the Department of War. In recent sustainment operations, Air delivered a 99.6% reduction in part identification time, identifying replacement parts and suitable substitutes in minutes instead of days. By accelerating part allocation and replacing manual processes, the platform has saved commands hundreds of down days annually while sustaining 90% equipment readiness across echelons.

"This partnership will be pivotal as we work to close the Readiness Gap," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "Together, Fathom5 and Air are uniquely positioned to accelerate Naval logistics by drastically shortening turnaround times, maximizing asset availability, and executing modern digital workflows at the speed of operational demand."

"The future of naval readiness depends on giving Sailors the right information at the right time, wherever the mission takes them," said Zac Staples, Founder and CEO of Fathom5. "By combining Fathom5's AI-powered Condition-Based Maintenance capabilities with Air's Enterprise Readiness platform, we're helping transform maintenance from a reactive process into a predictive, data-driven advantage. Together, we're enabling a more resilient fleet that can sustain operations in contested environments while keeping more ships mission-ready."

About Fathom5

Fathom5, headquartered in Austin, Texas, develops secure digital infrastructure and advanced actuator technologies that strengthen the resilience and readiness of complex industrial systems. The company has achieved significant milestones, including delivering the first program-of-record artificial intelligence system deployed aboard a U.S. Navy warship and securing 17 patents across actuator technology and cybersecurity. Through its flagship Nsyte platform, Fathom5 provides secure edge infrastructure for maintenance and readiness applications, enabling advanced analytics and actionable insights at the point of need. For more information, please visit www.fathom5.com.

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, created Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that close the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands.The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

Media Contacts

Fathom5: [email protected]

Air: [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE Air