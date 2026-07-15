Air Awarded $31 Million DoW Contract to Support the ICBM Enterprise

ARLINGTON, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of War (DoW) has awarded Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a $31 million contract to support the U.S. Air Force's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) enterprise, which comprises the integrated military, industrial, and technological systems required to develop, test, maintain, and operate the Air Force's ICBMs.

Air (formerly Govini) has been supporting the LGM-30G Minuteman III since 2022. Operated by the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, the Minuteman III is the only operationally capable ICBM in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. It serves as the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad and is designed to deliver a rapid, long-range nuclear strike from hardened underground silos.

The ICBM has been a pillar of America's nuclear triad for more than 50 years. But with Minuteman III's longevity comes an aging supply chain, one where critical parts may no longer be available from original manufacturers.

Air Enterprise Readiness platform will provide an integrated view of the ICBM industrial base and supply chains to identify current and future supply chain gaps and assess risks. The ICBM enterprise will continue to use Air to address obsolescence concerns for Minuteman III, in addition to assisting in the timely procurement of the new ICBM system, Sentinel.

Air's AI-native platform closes the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise delivers. Air activates data, orchestrates collaboration, and executes workflows, ensuring government agencies and industrial suppliers have the capability and capacity to meet mission objectives across steady-state and dynamic operations.

"The ICBM enterprise serves as a cornerstone of our national nuclear deterrence strategy, but fragmented systems and opaque supply chains hobble it," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "Through Air Enterprise Readiness platform, defense leadership can drastically accelerate mission readiness where absolute operational reliability is required."

Air will perform this work at the ICBM program offices at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, and is expected to complete it by June 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition.

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, is the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that closes the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the frontline needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air