Air Canada Announces New Service from Boston to Calgary Next Summer

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced a new summer route between Boston and Calgary, the only non-stop connection between these two cities, beginning in June. The flight will be operated with an Airbus A319 aircraft featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins. This seasonal route is in addition to existing non-stop service from Boston to Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.

Air Canada today announced a new summer route between Boston and Calgary, the only non-stop connection between these two cities, beginning in June. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"This route strengthens our position in Boston and the region, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. It will allow visitors to Calgary to take in the city's culture while Calgarians can enjoy the charms of Massachusetts' capital and largest city. U.S. customers will also be able to take advantage of plentiful connecting opportunities to our extensive domestic and global markets," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada.

"We welcome Air Canada's sixth non-stop service to Boston. This new flight to Calgary will connect Boston to another hockey town and one of the largest cities in Canada," said Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni. "This seasonal service will make it easier for New Englanders to visit the Canadian Rockies and for Western Canadians to explore New England's rich history in the summer."

Boston-Calgary (Between June 22 and September 7, 2020)

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC581 Boston 06:30 Calgary 09:32 Daily (As of June 23) AC580 Calgary 16:15 Boston 22:46 Daily

Air Canada also announced today additional summer 2020 non-stop enhancements between the U.S. and Canada: A daily flight between Nashville and Montreal, and a second daily flight between Newark and Vancouver.

Customers travelling to Boston or other U.S. destinations from an international destination through Canada pre-clear U.S. customs without even picking up their baggage if they are connecting, saving significant time on their journey. Canadian customers returning from the U.S. can clear customs in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary without having to collect their bags until they get to their final destination.

All customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Miles through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges at Canadian airports, priority boarding and other benefits.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

