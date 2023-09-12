Air Care Market to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The flourishing fragrance industry to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air care market is expected to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. The flourishing fragrance industry is notably driving the air care market. However, factors such as Threats from counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (air freshener sprays, electric air fresheners, car air fresheners, air freshener gels, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Care Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypermarkets, discount shops, and other retailers are also part of the offline distribution channel. There are usually many customers who shop in hypermarkets and supermarkets, increasing the chance that more products will be sold, such as air fresheners. To keep the indoor environment smelling fresh and clean, air care is a convenient solution. Different air fresheners with various fragrances, styles, and price points are commonly offered in hypermarkets and supermarkets. Furthermore, this variety gives customers more options, which can lead to increased sales. Supermarkets often offer promotions and discounts on a variety of household products, including air fresheners. These promotions and discounts can entice customers to buy more of these products, resulting in higher sales. In addition, the growth of the organized retail sector has increased the visibility of these consumer goods. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is slowly emerging as a dominant region in the air care market. With a rapidly growing population, rising income levels, and increasing urbanization, APAC offers great potential for the clean air sector. The growth of this region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years and present good business opportunities for air transport operators. Growing consumer awareness of indoor air pollution is a key driver for the APAC air care market. Air care products such as air fresheners, air cleaners, and aromatic candles have increased demand because people are becoming more aware of the health risks associated with air pollution. Moreover, key players in the market for air care are making research and development investments to develop new products that will meet this increasing demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The air care market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Air Delights Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fellowes Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., M S George Ltd, MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., N Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Air Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,594.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Delights Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fellowes Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., M S George Ltd, MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., N Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

