Air China deepens relationship with Sabre and adds state-of-the-art operations technology

For over a decade, Sabre has partnered with Air China to provide market leading innovation that has helped to drive the airline's profitability and growth, while supporting their commercial and global operations. Access to this new technology will help Air China continue to differentiate themselves within the market and to better serve their customers by improving on-time performance and recovery time after schedule disruptions.

With Sabre's solutions, Air China will implement a state-of-the-art operations management system. The system is designed to improve on-time performance and increase aircraft utilization, while significantly reducing costs. Air China will also implement Sabre's leading disruption management solution to respond to weather delays and unexpected disruptions that impact passengers and overall operations. Beyond augmenting its operations portfolio with new innovation, Air China will continue to leverage Sabre's integrated portfolio of solutions across commercial planning and enterprise operations. Collectively, this technology modernization brings the carrier closer to becoming a true end-to-end connected airline.

"Our mutually beneficial, longstanding relationship has enabled us to gain a comprehensive understanding of Air China's business and deliver technology solutions that bring significant value to the airline," said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president and regional general manager, Sabre Airline Solutions, Asia Pacific. "As a leading technology partner in China, Sabre is proud to manage the heart of the operations of a major Chinese carrier."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Air China

Air China can trace its origins to 1988 when Air China International Corporation was established. In October 2002, based on an industry reform plan formulated by the central government, Air China International Corporation, China Aviation Corporation and China Southwest Airlines merged, and the surviving company was still called Air China International Corporation. In September 30, 2004, Air China International Corporation was rebranded as Air China Limited. In December 2004 Air China Limited became a publicly traded company on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange.

Air China is China's only national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's largest airline network - Star Alliance. It was also the airline partner of the Olympics Beijing 2008. The airline is a Chinese carrier with the highest brand value in China's airline industry – according to the evaluation done by the World Brand Lab in June 2017, the brand value reached RMB 1285.36 billion. Air China holds a leading position in China in terms of passenger transportation, cargo transportation and related services.

