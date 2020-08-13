Air China Enhances UATP Network As Newest Airline Issuer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP announced today that the national flag carrier of China, Air China, has joined the Network as a UATP Issuer and will accept all UATP accounts as a form of payment.

"Air China is a market leader in air transportation and offering UATP is a valuable solution to offer our corporate travelers," Zhang Bingbing, Managing Director of Sales Dept., Commercial Committee, Air China. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our airline, and we look forward to building a successful program."

Air China, the sole flag carrier of China, was established in 1988 and is a member of the Star Alliance. The airline has been named one of the "World's 500 Most Influential Brands" for 13 consecutive years and was the only Chinese airline on the list in 2019. Air China is the largest brand airline in China valued at CNY 167,876,000,000.

"Air China is in a leading position in China in terms of passenger transportation, cargo transportation and related services and launching its own Air China branded UATP program will support the rapid transformation of corporate travel account management in the world's largest travel market," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "UATP is thrilled to have them as an Issuer and we look forward to a very successful Air China UATP program."

The program will be spearheaded by Air China's Corporate Sales team and is expected to bring world class account management solutions to help its customers better manage the complex task of corporate travel management.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About Air China

Air China is China's national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's largest airline network - Star Alliance.

By January 2020, Air China had a fleet of 684 passenger aircraft and freighters of mainly Boeing and Airbus families (including those of the carriers which Air China has a majority stake in). It operates 453 routes, including 109 international routes, 16 regional routes and 328 domestic routes. It serves 187 cities in 43 countries and regions, including 65 international cities, 3 regional cities and 119 domestic cities. Every week, Air China offers over 1.80 million seats on over 8900 flights.

PhoenixMiles, Air China's customer loyalty program created in 1994, is a frequent flyer program shared by a number of carriers.

Air China has a strong domestic and international route network and sales network, and an extensive high-quality customer base. It has become the preferred airline for many Chinese government agencies and corporate business customers.

