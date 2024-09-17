SAVE THE DATE: REGISTRATION OPENS SOON FOR AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2025

UATP's annual conference attracts travel industry leaders and global airlines, speaking and sponsorship opportunities available

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their capabilities and annual host of Airline Distribution®, has announced the date and location of next year's conference.

Airline Distribution 2025 will take place on March 18-20, 2025, at the Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel in Budapest, Hungary. Registration will open soon.

Airline Distribution is UATP's annual interactive conference that focuses on critical distribution issues affecting the airline industry, where attendees are encouraged to contribute ideas with industry leaders tackling the complex distribution challenges airlines face today.

Airline Distribution 2025 will showcase speaker panels with airline and industry leaders discussing business travel trends and outlooks, and interviews featuring airline executives addressing topics such as the evolution of payments, the technological advancements impacting travel, and more.

"Airline Distribution in Budapest will be an engaging forum where industry leaders gather to exchange ideas and address critical topics and issues facing global air travel," says Wendy Ward, UATP's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to host thought-provoking speakers and expert panels and provide all attendees valuable networking and business opportunities."

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at Airline Distribution 2025 or for more information about the annual conference, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®

