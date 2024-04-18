Air Conditioning Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air conditioning market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.65 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.87% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%.

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global air conditioning market

Geographic Landscape:

The Air Conditioning Market is experiencing significant growth in developing nations like India, China, and Vietnam, driven by increasing disposable incomes and urbanization. Air conditioning systems, including window AC, split AC, multi-split AC, and central AC, are in high demand due to the rising preference for comfort. Technological advancements, such as Inverter and non-inverter technology, NanoeX technology, and smart technology, are transforming the market. Changing climate patterns and the need for energy-efficient solutions have led to the production of ecologically conscious goods. The market caters to various segments, including residential and commercial, with multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, and online retail outlets offering a wide range of options. Energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and user comfort are key considerations. Air filtration systems, humidity levels, and allergens/pollutants are essential features for both residential and commercial segments. The market includes Room AC (Windows, Split), Ducted AC, Ductless AC, Centralized AC (VRF, Chillers), and Direct Sales/Distribution Sales. Smartphones and user-friendly interfaces are enhancing the customer experience.

Research Analysis

The Air Conditioning Market encompasses various types of AC systems, including Smart air conditioners, Packaged air conditioners, and Room air conditioners. These AC solutions are increasingly being adopted in Residential buildings and Office buildings, as well as Retail spaces, Healthcare facilities, and Commercial spaces. With the rise of urbanization and global temperatures, the demand for ecologically conscious goods, such as those with NanoeX technology and Smart technology, is on the rise. Developing nations are also investing in air conditioning solutions to improve Indoor air quality and mitigate the effects of allergens and pollutants. The use of Recycled materials and focus on Energy efficiency are key trends in the market. User comfort is prioritized through advanced features like Air filtration systems and Humidity levels control. Both the Residential segment and Commercial segment are witnessing significant growth, with Room AC Windows and Split AC being popular choices.

Market Drivers

The global residential and commercial air conditioning market is experiencing robust growth, driven by urbanization in developing nations and the increasing demand for ecologically conscious goods. The market witnessed a downturn following the housing market collapse in 2018 but has since rebounded, with direct investments in real estate reaching USD9.6 trillion in 2019. In the residential segment, consumers prioritize energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and user comfort, leading to the popularity of smart technology, air filtration systems, and humidity control. NanoeX technology and recycled materials are also gaining traction for their eco-friendly properties. The commercial segment focuses on large-scale systems such as VRF, chillers, and centralized AC, prioritizing energy efficiency and user comfort. Product launches, innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations continue to shape the market. Online retail, direct sales, and distribution sales channels have emerged, offering consumers convenience and flexibility. Key players include manufacturers of Room AC, Split AC, Ducted AC, Ductless AC, and manual and automatic technology systems. Allergens and pollutants are significant concerns, driving the demand for advanced air filtration systems. Smartphones and user-friendly interfaces have become essential for controlling and monitoring air conditioning systems, enhancing user experience. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by ongoing urbanization and the need for sustainable, energy-efficient solutions.

Market Overview

The Air Conditioning market encompasses a range of technologies and applications designed to provide comfort and regulate indoor environments. These systems, including split type, window type, and central air conditioning units, utilize refrigerants and compressors to cool and dehumidify air. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing awareness of indoor air quality. Additionally, advancements in energy efficiency and smart technology are shaping the future of the Air Conditioning market. Companies such as Carrier, Daikin, and LG Electronics dominate the landscape, offering innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs. The global Air Conditioning market is projected to grow at a significant rate, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and government initiatives promoting energy efficiency.

