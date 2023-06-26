Air Conditioning Market size is to grow by USD 19.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for inverter air conditioners drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air conditioning market size is estimated to increase by USD 19.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 2.87%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Conditioning Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Air Conditioning (AC) Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

AB Electrolux, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, Transform Holdco LLC, Toshiba Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Download Sample

Air Conditioning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (splits, chillers, airside, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market size growth by the splits segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is developing as energy-efficient and stylish split air conditioners are substituting window units. To fulfill the growing demand from consumers, suppliers like Samsung have stopped producing window air conditioners in favor of split air conditioners. Inverter-based splits are also becoming more popular, due to their effectiveness. Owing to their ease of installation, simultaneous heating and cooling effects, accurate temperature control, and energy efficiency split air conditioners are chosen by most people over traditional window air conditioners. Moreover, split air conditioners are easy to maintain and don't need a wooden frame to be installed. These benefits are driving up the market for split air conditioners. Further, split air conditioners are calmer than window air conditioners because the compressor and fan are built into the outdoor unit, while split air conditioners' outdoor units are usually positioned in a shaded, airy area, which facilitates good airflow in the room, window air conditioners are occasionally exposed to direct sunlight. Therefore, with these factors, the demand for split ACs is rising, which in turn will drive the growth of the global air conditioning (AC) market during the forecast period.

Air Conditioning Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for inverter air conditioners is notably driving the air conditioning market growth. Inverter technology is the most recent technology available for air conditioners. The technology was developed in Japan and is highly sought after by the refrigeration and air conditioning industries. Based on the temperature of the room, the system modifies the refrigerant's flow rate. When the heat is lower, the technology reduces the flow rate and vice versa. However, the compressor is also not shut off by this technology. In addition, solar PV air conditioners work best with inverter technology. PV panels and the inverter used with them are both small in size. Vendors have also added extra specifications, such as sleep state technology, which uses a sensor to detect when users are about to fall asleep and modifies the temperature for their comfort. Therefore, the increasing demand for inverter air conditioners to save energy will drive the growth of the global air conditioning (AC) market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multichannel marketing is a major trend shaping the air conditioning market growth. Generally, residential users' preference for e-commerce platforms for home goods, including air conditioning products, has grown immensely over the past few years. The market has been encouraged by the expansion of the online retail sales channel and the use of multichannel business models. Various suppliers, including Midea, market their goods both offline and online. However, due to the online channel, the products also have more prominent visibility. Despite having a smaller share of the world market, the online segment is expected to rise faster than the offline segment. Further, online shopping is even more convenient due to more rapid doorstep delivery and 24/7 secured e-transactions. Similarly, it makes getting from the POS to one's house less complex. Therefore, such factors will drive the growth of the global air conditioning (AC) industry during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The growing energy consumption is a major challenge hindering the air conditioning market growth. Among all the appliances used in residential apartments, most energy is used by the air conditioners. The appliance's growing energy consumption in homes makes it more difficult to use the product throughout the day. For optimal performance and temperature control, air conditioners also need frequent maintenance. However, because maintenance contracts have been broken and services have been extended unreasonably, there has been general consumer dissatisfaction in the market. Similarly, market vendors do not closely monitor indirect service providers, which can deeply hurt the vendor's reputation as a brand. In order to combat this, manufacturers must choose suppliers who offer ongoing customer support, which will help them achieve operational excellence. Thus, these factors will impede the growth of the global air conditioning (AC) industry during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Air Conditioning Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air conditioning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the air conditioner market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the air conditioning market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air condition market vendors

Air Conditioning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, Transform Holdco LLC, Toshiba Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

