Catamaran Market, 59% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catamaran market size is estimated to grow by USD 536.1 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 59%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catamaran Market 2024-2028

The Catamaran Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is expected to make up 59% of the global market's growth in the coming years. Experts at Technavio have talked about the trends and reasons behind this. The popularity of water sports and fun activities is going up in North America, which is boosting the catamaran market there. In the US, a lot of people like to go boating for fun.

The country's economy has been growing over the last ten years, and people are feeling more confident about spending money. Also, catamaran makers are coming up with new technology, which adds to the market's growth. So, these things will keep making the catamaran market in North America bigger in the future.

Research Analysis

The catamaran market continues to thrive in the realm of marine tourism, with Outremer, Catana, Nautitech, Privilege, Antares, and Gemini leading the charge. These renowned brands offer a range of catamarans, each boasting unique hull designs, engine combinations, and floor layouts. Stability is a key consideration for liveaboard boats, making catamarans an attractive option for monohull owners seeking a smoother ride.

Sustainable fuels are increasingly being adopted, aligning with consumer spending trends. Digital displays, automatic docking systems, and temporary firm labor solutions are essential investments for OEMs. Water activities, island hopping, cruising, and boating are popular pursuits among catamaran enthusiasts, enhancing standards of living and fueling the yacht chartering industry. Consumer spending on power sources and cockpit designs further bolsters the market's growth.

Market Overview

In the Catamaran market, various components come together to create these unique sailing vessels. Cockpits provide a comfortable space for the crew to steer and navigate, while hulls ensure stability and buoyancy. Marines offer maintenance services, and engines power the catamarans. Sails and rigging enable propulsion, while decks provide a stable platform for passengers.

Docks and slips offer temporary shelter, and anchors secure the catamarans during rough weather. Boats and infrastructures support the catamaran community, and decals add personalization. Passengers seek comfort and style, while sailors prioritize functionality and durability. Extensive research and innovation drive the catamaran market, yielding advanced technologies and designs.

