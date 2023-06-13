Air Conditioning Trade Association Partners with Interplay Learning to Offer Hybrid HVAC Service Tech Training Program

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leader in online training for skilled trades, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Air Conditioning Trade Association (ACTA) to offer a hybrid HVAC Service Tech Training Program for students pursuing HVAC careers without previous experience. By combining Interplay's virtual courses with in-person instruction at ACTA's facility, ACTA will provide students with a flexible, hybrid learning approach that helps them pursue entry-level trades careers.

Interplay Learning's online training courses and hands-on simulations are the core component of ACTA's recently launched two-year HVAC Service Tech program, giving students access to a comprehensive training curriculum anytime, anywhere. The program is intended to prepare inexperienced HVAC students with the foundational knowledge needed to succeed in entry-level roles by combining expert-led video courses, interactive 3D simulation training, online classroom lessons, and technical labs. Additionally, students will graduate from the program with an important industry certification for HVAC professionals: EPA 608.

Designed to attract and engage the digital-first generation, the program provides students with 24/7 access to a range of interactive online courses covering topics such as electrical systems, refrigeration systems, heating systems, and air distribution systems. Using laptops, tablets, or VR headsets, students can safely practice their skills using Interplay's "field-like" simulations, building their confidence before interacting with equipment in the lab.

"We're pleased to partner with Interplay Learning to offer this hybrid training program," said Duke Diltz, ACTA's Training Director. "The HVAC industry needs more technicians, and we want to prepare young, tech-savvy students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed by offering the technology they want to engage with. This program will give them a solid foundation in the fundamentals of HVAC while providing them with innovative hands-on experience they need to get a head start on excelling in their careers."

"We are excited to support ACTA in preparing their students to join the next generation of HVAC professionals," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our partnership represents a unique opportunity to provide a comprehensive training program that combines the convenience and flexibility of online learning with the hands-on experience and industry certifications necessary to succeed in the HVAC industry."

The Air Conditioning Trade Association (ACTA) is a non-profit, contractor-member association serving free enterprise non-union HVAC, Mechanical, and Service Contractors, as well as their employees and industrial suppliers. ACTA provides state- and federally-approved training programs such as the Sheet Metal Apprenticeship Program and Service Technician Training for contractor employees and individuals in the HVAC industry. Since 1972, ACTA has been committed to promoting free enterprise, fair and open competition, less government, increased quality training opportunities, and awarding contracts to the lowest responsible bidder. ACTA offers HVAC Sheet Metal classes, Service Technician classes, and EPA Certification testing to assist contractors in creating a competitive workforce with well-trained employees.

Austin-based Interplay Learning offers scalable and effective training for the essential skilled trades that helps business leaders, educators and their teams build better companies, better careers and better lives. Interplay Learning's immersive online and VR training platform for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, hospitality, multifamily maintenance and facilities maintenance workforces includes expert-led video courses, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks and custom learning paths to upskill advanced technicians and help new technicians be job-ready in weeks, not years.

Interplay Learning was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 and Inc. Best in Business lists and earned three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.

