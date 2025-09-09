Modigent Partners with Interplay Learning to Launch Simulation-Based Plumbing and HVAC Apprenticeships

Interplay Learning's Registered Apprenticeship Program to offer modern and flexible apprenticeships for Modigent employees.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, announces its partnership with Modigent, a national leader in next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, to support the launch of a Plumbing and HVAC Apprenticeship Program. This initiative will offer Modigent employees flexible, high-impact training to build real-world skills and support long-term career development in the trades.

Modigent is deepening its commitment to workforce development by introducing a training pathway that expands access to high-quality career training for emerging technicians, while also creating more opportunities for current employees to grow their skills and maintain work-life balance. The program was developed in collaboration with Interplay Learning's Registered Apprenticeship Program, which offers programs approved by the Office of Apprenticeship and several State Apprenticeship Agencies. This framework enables Modigent to implement a consistent, scalable apprenticeship model across all 18 of its operating companies to standardize training and support clear career progression for employees throughout the United States.

"We are committed to building a program that meets people where they are, professionally and personally," said Ryan Elder, vice president of human resources and talent capabilities, Modigent. "By offering a flexible, tech-forward learning experience, we're investing in the long-term growth and retention of our workforce and creating more opportunities for our employees to advance."

The program combines simulation-based online learning with weekly in-person lab sessions. Over the course of 12-week semesters, apprentices will complete self-paced, interactive coursework through Interplay's award-winning platform, which incorporates advanced 3D and virtual reality simulations to create a realistic and immersive training environment. These virtual scenarios allow apprentices to safely explore HVAC and plumbing systems, practice diagnostics and master procedures before lab sessions. Training is accessible anytime, on any device, giving employees the flexibility to grow their skills on a schedule that is convenient for them.

"Modigent is taking a forward-thinking approach to training that prioritizes both quality and accessibility," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder, Interplay Learning. "We're proud to support their vision with a solution that helps employees build meaningful careers in the trades."

The apprenticeship program will officially launch in September 2025 at select Modigent operating companies. Following the initial rollout, the company plans to expand the program across all 18 of its operating companies nationwide.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

About Modigent

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. To learn more about Modigent's commitment to professional development, please visit:https://modigent.com/people/

