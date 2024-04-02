Air Force Gaming Announces the DAF Gaming League 2024 Spring Season Grand Finals Presented by USAA Insurance

SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Gaming, the premier esports organization for United States Air Force personnel and DoD civilians, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated DAF Gaming League (DAFGL) 2024 Spring Season Grand Finals presented by USAA Insurance. After 8 weeks of fast-paced action across the season, the top remaining teams of Airmen and Guardians are ready to compete for the coveted title of DAF Gaming League Spring 2024 Champion!

The DAF Gaming League has been a cornerstone of the Air Force Gaming community, fostering camaraderie and competition among service members and DoD civilians with a passion for gaming. Active duty Airmen, Guardians, Guard, Reserves and DoD civilians who have access to a military base are eligible to register and compete for Air Force Gaming branded prizing.

Fast approaching on April 13th & 14th starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT, the DAFGL finals will be broadcasted on Air Force Gaming's streaming channels, to showcase the best and brightest of Airmen and Guardians competing in the DAF Gaming League Pro division for the North American region.

"We are excited to conclude another season of the DAFGL alongside the support of USAA Insurance as our presenting sponsor," said Justyn Guthier, spokesperson for Air Force Gaming. "With the continuation of DAFGL Pro and DAFGL Casual, we aim to cater to a broader audience of gamers while continuing to provide a competitive platform for Air Force Gaming. We're thrilled to provide another season of incredible competition to our service members."

The DAF Gaming League 2024 Spring Season presented by USAA Insurance promised to be a thrilling journey filled with intense esports action, community building, and opportunities for growth within the Air Force Gaming family, and it did not disappoint. USAA will also continue to support Air Force Gaming's initiatives to showcase more stories within the military community through their video content series such as Wingman Wednesdays, Top Plays, and more!

Stay tuned to the official Air Force Gaming website for more details for future seasons of DAF Gaming League.

About Air Force Gaming

Air Force Gaming is a program founded to digitally connect Airmen and Guardians through their shared love of gaming. Housed under the Air Force Services Center, Air Force Gaming is focused on supporting the Department of the Air Force's resiliency and retention efforts through the creation of a global esports effort that brings Airmen and Guardians together through community experiences and competitive leagues.

