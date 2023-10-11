Air Force Gaming Announces the Launch of DAF Gaming League Fall 2023 Season Presented by USAA

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Gaming, the premier esports organization for United States Air Force personnel and DoD civilians, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the DAF Gaming League (DAFGL) 2023 Season presented by USAA. This season promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring exciting competitions in popular esports titles such as Smash Ultimate, COD Warzone 2v2, and Rocket League 3v3.

The DAF Gaming League has been a cornerstone of the Air Force Gaming community, fostering camaraderie and competition among service members and DoD civilians with a passion for gaming. The 2023 season takes this commitment to the next level by introducing two new sections: DAFGL Pro and DAFGL Casual.

DAFGL Pro is the pinnacle of competitive gaming within the Air Force Gaming community. This branch offers increased prizing, potential live event qualifications, and a heightened level of competition. It is open to active duty service members, Guard, Reserves, and DoD civilians who have access to a military base. Participants in DAFGL Pro can expect a rigorous and exhilarating esports experience, competing at the highest level while representing the Air Force.

On the other hand, DAFGL Casual is designed to be more accessible and welcoming to gamers of all skill levels. This branch is open to anyone who has access to the Air Force Gaming platform, including Air Force enthusiasts and civilian supporters. DAFGL Casual focuses on a friendly and inclusive gaming environment, where participants can enjoy esports without the pressure of intense competition.

"We are excited to launch the DAF Gaming League 2023 Season, and we are grateful for the support of USAA as our presenting sponsor," said TSgt Justyn Guthier, NCOIC, Department of the Air Force Esports. "With the addition of DAFGL Pro and DAFGL Casual, we aim to cater to a broader audience of gamers while continuing to provide a competitive platform for our service members. This season will undoubtedly showcase the talent and dedication of our Air Force gaming community."

The DAF Gaming League 2023 Season presented by USAA promises to be a thrilling journey filled with intense esports action, community building, and opportunities for growth within the Air Force Gaming family. USAA will also be supporting Air Force Gaming's initiatives to showcase more stories within the military community through their video content series such as Wingman Wednesdays, Top Plays, and more!

Gamers interested in participating in this exciting season can find more information on the official Air Force Gaming website.

About Air Force Gaming

Air Force Gaming is a program founded to digitally connect Airmen and Guardians through their shared love of gaming. Housed under the Air Force Services Center, Air Force Gaming is focused on supporting the Department of the Air Force's resiliency and retention efforts through the creation of a global esports effort that brings Airmen and Guardians together through community experiences and competitive leagues.

