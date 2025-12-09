Air Force Leader Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt to Head College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle's Prescott Campus

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, an aviation trailblazer and global leader in aerospace operations and safety, has been named dean of the College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Prescott, Arizona, campus.

Leavitt, who will begin her tenure in February 2026, joins Embry-Riddle after a distinguished 31-year U.S. Air Force career, which included being the service's first female fighter pilot and the first woman to command an Air Force combat fighter wing.

Most recently, Leavitt served as the Chief of Safety for the Air Force and Space Force, where she directed aviation, ground, weapons, space, and nuclear safety programs and was the inaugural chair of the Joint Safety Council. In that role, she collaborated with partners across the Department of Defense, helping to advance a proactive approach to safety and working to strengthen national mishap-prevention efforts.

During her Air Force career, Leavitt commanded the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, the Air Force Recruiting Service and the Air Force Safety Center. She flew more than 3,000 flight hours, including more than 300 combat hours in the F-15E Strike Eagle, supporting operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. She is also a graduate and former instructor at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.

"Maj. Gen. Leavitt is an exceptional leader whose service reflects the values and aspirations of our campus," said Dr. Ken Witcher, chancellor of Embry-Riddle's Prescott Campus. "Her experience in flight operations, training and safety, combined with her passion for mentoring the next generation, will serve our students and faculty as the College of Aviation continues to grow under her leadership."

Leavitt previously directed operations for the Air Education and Training Command, where she supported training for more than 300,000 personnel across 65 locations. While leading the Air Force Recruiting Service, she played a key role in initial recruiting efforts for the newly established U.S. Space Force, which was created in 2019. Her other senior assignments include serving as principal military assistant to the Secretary of Defense and as a fellow at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Leavitt — who has held multiple roles overseeing large, complex organizations — is known for her operational expertise, commitment to safety and ability to inspire future aviators. She said she looks forward to joining Embry-Riddle, a recognized leader in aviation and aerospace higher education.

"The Prescott Campus offers a remarkable environment for developing skilled, safety-minded aviation professionals," she said. "I am excited to work with our students and faculty as we prepare our graduates to excel in a dynamic and rapidly evolving aviation industry."

Leavitt earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Stanford University. She also holds graduate degrees from Auburn University, Air University and the National War College.

Leavitt's many honors include induction in the Women in Aviation International Pioneer Hall of Fame and the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. She has also received the University of Texas at Austin's Distinguished Engineering Graduate Award and Distinguished Alumni Award.

