Dr. Jeffrey Miller Named Dean of College of Engineering at Embry-Riddle's Prescott Campus

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Miller, a highly accomplished academic leader in the engineering and computer science fields, has been appointed dean of the College of Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Prescott, Arizona, campus.

Miller, who will begin his tenure at Embry-Riddle in June 2026, most recently served as dean of the College of Engineering and Computational Sciences at Southern Utah University, where he led substantial growth and program expansion. Under his leadership, the college's enrollment rose to approximately 1,700 students and its academic offerings increased from 45 to 76 programs. Student credit hours and graduation rates also increased.

Additionally, Miller oversaw the successful accreditation of the college's Construction Management and Civil Engineering programs by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). During his time at Southern Utah, he guided the college through multiple major external funding awards.

Before joining Southern Utah University, Miller spent nearly a decade at the University of Southern California, where he served as professor of Computer Science and Information Technology Practice and as department chair for the Information Technology program. He also founded the CS@SC Camps, a K-12 STEM outreach initiative that has introduced more than 7,500 students to computer science and robotics since 2015. His academic career began at the University of Alaska Anchorage, where he taught multiple engineering and computing disciplines and helped secure ABET accreditation for the Computer Systems Engineering program.

"Dr. Miller brings the leadership, forward-thinking vision and academic depth essential to advancing our engineering programs," said Dr. Ken Witcher, chancellor of Embry-Riddle's Prescott Campus. "His extensive background in engineering education, computer science and program development positions him well to elevate the College of Engineering and support the success of our students and faculty."

During his academic career, Miller has also led major federally funded projects, including a $5.8 million U.S. Department of Labor cybersecurity apprenticeship initiative. He brings significant industry experience in software engineering and technical consulting, including serving as an expert witness in more than 50 cases involving software, cybersecurity, intellectual property and data systems.

"Embry-Riddle's engineering programs have earned a national reputation for excellence," Miller said. "I am honored to join Embry-Riddle and look forward to building on the college's strong foundation, as well as collaborating with faculty to expand opportunities for students, strengthen industry partnerships and support innovative teaching and research to prepare our graduates to lead in a rapidly evolving society."

Miller holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science, a Master of Science in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Southern California.

Media Contact:

Seth Robbins, director of media communications, 386-241-6060, [email protected]

SOURCE Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University