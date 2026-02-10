Air Force Nuclear Convoys upgrade WaRTAK network for $7 million

WaRTAK advancement supports nuclear deterrence

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced that the U.S. Air Force awarded the company a $7 million contract to upgrade the Wave Relay® Tactical Assault Kit (WaRTAK) program for securing convoys carrying strategic nuclear assets.

As countries around the world accelerate their nuclear capabilities, the United States continues to ready its assets for protecting the nation. Convoys that transport our nuclear assets between Air Force bases and missile fields will deploy approximately 100 MPU5s utilizing our Wave Relay® MANET and Cloud Relay™ beyond-line-of-sight capabilities. The 20th Air Force will use MPU5s and supplementary equipment to create a common digital map and provide reliable connectivity between vehicles, personnel, and a command center.

"Nuclear assets are on alert 24/7/365 for strategic deterrence, and airmen and women require the most advanced networking technology to secure these critical assets," said Ed Topps, Vice President, Business Development at Persistent Systems. "Warfighters will have an automated PACE (Primary, Alternative, Contingency, Emergency) Plan, with multiple frequency bands and beyond line-of-sight capabilities providing the constant connectivity needed for faster decision making in remote areas."

Introduced in 2016 using earlier-generation MPU4s, the WaRTAK program is upgrading to MPU5s, which will deliver unmatched scalability and mobility, along with increased bandwidth, improved security, and enhanced data fusion capabilities. This supplements an earlier WaRTAK upgrade for $14.6 million from 2020.

"With more data throughput, accredited security, and faster onboard computing, we are delivering the commercial technology Secretary of War Hegseth is calling upon from industry," said Topps.

In addition, Persistent will continue to support Global Strike Command by rolling out a 25,000 square mile MANET across three Air Force bases as part of the Regional Operation Picture (ROP) program. ROP is a $75.5 million contract, awarded to Persistent in 2023, to provide network capabilities for security forces in missile fields.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Persistent Systems, LLC is a global Defense Tech provider of mobile networking solutions for military, first responder, government, and commercial markets. We engineer our Wave Relay® MANET and Cloud Relay™ technology to transmit voice, video, and situational awareness under the most difficult conditions. Through the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, an alliance of industry-leading companies, Persistent unites warfighters, UGVs, UAVs, sensors, cameras, and devices on a common network. Persistent was founded in 2007 and has offices in New York City, Colorado, North Carolina, Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

