Air Freight Market to Hit USD 225.26 Bn by 2031: Freight Forwarding held 44.5% of the 2025 Market Share, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the air freight market was valued at USD 160.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 169.53 billion in 2026 to reach USD 225.26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.85%. Growth is being supported by expanding cross-border e-commerce activity, continued global supply chain realignment, and rising demand for pharmaceutical cold-chain transportation. Airlines are increasingly allocating capacity toward high-yield specialized cargo, while passenger-to-freighter conversions are enhancing available lift. At the same time, sustainability initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel adoption and the implementation of dynamic pricing models are influencing cost structures. Ongoing consolidation among freight forwarders and integrators further highlights the strategic importance of scale, network depth, and digital capabilities in maintaining long-term competitiveness.

Air Freight Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the air freight market size, driven by its deep manufacturing base, rising consumer demand, and expanding intra-regional express networks. Major logistics hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Incheon act as critical connectors between primary trade lanes and emerging production centers, improving network resilience. At the same time, government-backed airport expansion initiatives across India and Southeast Asia are strengthening the region's strategic importance in global air cargo flows. Increasing cross-border e-commerce penetration and supply chain diversification strategies are also reinforcing the region's dominance in global air cargo movement.

North America continues to play an important role in the air freight landscape, supported by steady domestic parcel volumes and growing near-shoring activity linked to Mexico. Temporary regulatory flexibility in the United States, particularly around slot utilization during staffing constraints, has helped maintain operational stability at key cargo gateways. Strong bilateral trade flows are also contributing to balanced cargo traffic and healthier capacity utilization, reinforcing the region's long-term market stability. Continued investments in digital cargo tracking and infrastructure modernization are further strengthening service reliability and transit efficiency across the region.

Air Freight Market Growth Drivers

Trade Realignment and Near-Shoring Momentum

As production shifts closer to end consumers, North American companies are increasingly depending on U.S.–Mexico air corridors to move intermediate components swiftly and reliably. Two-way cargo movement is helping airlines optimize aircraft utilization and lower repositioning inefficiencies. Policy support and investment incentives in Mexico are strengthening airport hubs such as Querétaro and Monterrey, improving regional connectivity. Shorter transit times compared to Asian routes are reinforcing supply chain responsiveness and gradually influencing overall air freight market share across the region. This shift is also encouraging logistics providers to expand warehousing and value-added services near border regions. Over time, integrated regional supply chains are expected to deepen trade flows and strengthen the competitive positioning of North American air cargo networks.

Cross-Border E-Commerce Acceleration

The rapid expansion of international online retail is driving a surge in smaller, time-sensitive shipments that favor air cargo solutions. Carriers are adjusting belly capacity and adding freighter services to meet tighter delivery expectations from global marketplaces. Strengthened trans-Pacific connections between Asian manufacturing centers and North American fulfillment hubs are improving route density and operational efficiency. Faster customs processing and digital documentation are further supporting reliability, reflecting broader air freight market trends shaped by evolving consumer buying patterns. Frequent promotional cycles and seasonal sales events are also increasing shipment volatility, requiring agile capacity planning. As digital commerce ecosystems mature, air freight is becoming an essential enabler of fast, cross-border fulfillment strategies.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Air Freight Market Research Report

By Service

Freight Transport (Cargo/CEP)

Freight Forwarding

Other Value-Added Services (Customs Brokerage, Insurance.

By Destination

Domestic

International

By Carrier Type

Belly Cargo

Freighter

By Cargo Type

General Cargo

Special Cargo

By End-User Industry

E-commerce & Retail

Manufacturing & Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Perishables & Fresh Produce

High-Tech & Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Air Freight Market Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 169.53 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 225.26 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Service, By Destination, By Carrier Type, By Cargo Type, By End-User Industry and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Air Freight Companies - Covers a comprehensive global and market-level analysis, detailed coverage of key segments, available financial insights, strategic positioning information, competitive ranking and market share assessment, overview of products and service portfolios, along with recent developments shaping the industry landscape.

FedEx Corporation

Emirates SkyCargo

Qatar Airways Cargo

Delta Cargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Etihad Cargo

All Nippon Airways Cargo

Lufthansa Cargo

Korean Air Cargo

United Cargo

American Airlines Cargo

Kuehne + Nagel

CEVA Logistics

DSV

Expeditors

Sinotrans

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kintetsu World Express

AirBridgeCargo Airlines

